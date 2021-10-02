CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘BMF’ Episode 2 Air on Starz?

By Josh Sorokach
Decider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in the mood for some stellar Sunday night entertainment, look no further than Starz. The network’s end of the weekend lineup consists of new episodes of Michael Waldron’s sensational new indie wrestling drama Heels and Randy Huggins’ exciting new series BMF (Black Mafia Family). Heels is nearing the...

decider.com

