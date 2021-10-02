CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Sierra Capri Looks Back at ‘On My Block’ Ahead of Farewell Season

By James Mercadante, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 8 days ago

Teen dramedy series On My Block kicks off its fourth and final season on Monday, October 4, on Netflix. And that means we’ll soon be saying farewell to the five inner-city kids who fans have grown to love: Monse (Sierra Capri), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Ruby (Jason Geneo), Jamal (Brett Gray), and Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia).

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

'On My Block' Spinoff 'Freeridge' Ordered to Series at Netflix Ahead of Final Season Premiere

The new series, titled “Freeridge,” hails from “On My Block” co-creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft along with “On My Block” co-producer Jamie Uyeshiro and “On My Block” co-executive producer Jamie Dooner. All are credited as co-creators and executive producers on the new series, with Uyeshiro, Gonzalez, and Haft also serving as co-showrunners.
TV SERIES
Decider

What Time Will ‘On My Block’ Season 4 Be on Netflix?

Who’s ready for one last stroll around the block? The Core Four return as the fourth and final season of the immensely popular coming-of-age comedy On My Block premieres on Netflix. Season 4 begins two years after the events of the third season, with Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Jamal (Brett Gray),...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Netflix's On My Block Cast Previews Final Season — Are Monse and Cesar Endgame in Season 4?

The Freeridge squad is back, and so are the shenanigans. On My Block’s fourth and final season, premiering next Monday, Oct. 4 on Netflix, finds the whole crew splintered after a falling-out over the Rollerworld money — among other things. A flash-forward at the end of last season gave an idea of where they were headed in Season 4: Monse went away to boarding school where she found a new core friend group, Jamal traded in his gnomes for a football uniform, and Cesar became fully embedded within the Santos. Jasmine and Ruby, meanwhile, stuck by each other despite losing touch with...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Tinoco
Person
Brett Gray
Person
Sierra Capri
Person
Jessica Marie Garcia
startattle.com

On My Block (Season 4) Final Season, Netflix, trailer, release date

On My Block is a coming of age comedy-drama about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high-school in the rough inner city. The final season of the series (Season 4) finds our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive. Startattle.com – On My Block | Netflix.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

On My Block's Cast Say Goodbye After 4 Seasons: "The Show Is Over, but Our Family Is Forever"

On My Block just went around the block one last time for its final farewell. After four wild seasons and plenty of ups and downs, the cast of the Netflix coming-of-age comedy have shared their final goodbyes with fans who have been following the journey of Freeridge's finest since 2018. The fourth and final season, which hit Netflix on Oct. 4, wrapped up the show in a way that gave us hope for the show's next chapter — even though some characters' stories came to an end. But just as Brett Gray, who plays Jamal, said in his final goodbye, "The show is over, but our family is forever." Read ahead to see more of the cast's heartwarming farewell posts.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On My Block
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Lil Ricky from Netflix’s “On My Block”? What Happened to Him in the Final Season?

Netflix’s On My Block has a few game-changing characters surrounding the Core Four. Lil Ricky, with his notoriety around Freeridge as one of the people involved in the RollerWorld Heist, goes from a name in passing to a mysteriously important figure in season 3. Just like the Core Four who are reluctantly on a hunt for the presumably dead gangster, On My Block viewers also have no idea who Lil Ricky is. That is until now. Season 4 has answered all our questions by revealing what happened to Lil Ricky. WARNING: For those who haven’t caught up with all the episodes of On My Block, spoilers lie ahead.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

We're in a Puddle of Tears Over Abuelita's Ending on On My Block Season 4

Netflix's On My Block has officially come to an end, and the series finale is incredibly bittersweet. In the 10th episode of the fourth and final season, we see everyone have one last hurrah as they go to prom. While they have the time of their life dancing the night away in the high school gym, they get some incredibly sad news afterward. As they return home, Ruby's parents reveal that Abuelita died in her sleep.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Let's Break Down the 'On My Block' Season 4 Ending, Shall We?

*MAJOR SPOILERS FOR SEASON 4 OF ON MY BLOCK BELOW!*. The time has come to say goodbye to our crew. The series finale of On My Block is here, and as much as we would love to continue watching the Core Four, it's only right for us to say goodbye as they go their separate ways thanks to college and adulting. Things are changing in Freeridge, but that doesn't mean our fave show can't go out with a bang. So what exactly goes down in the series finale?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

On My Block Spinoff Freeridge Reveals Its New Core Four — First Look

It’s time to meet the new kids on the block. Netflix on Friday announced the cast of Freeridge, an upcoming spinoff of On My Block, whose fourth and final season is currently available to stream. Bryana Salaz (Team Kaylie), Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Ciara Riley Wilson (LA’s Finest) and Shiv Pai (Iron Fist) will lead the new show as series regulars. The actors first appeared as their new characters in the series finale of On My Block. Per the official logline, “The stories of Freeridge continue in this On My Block spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure.” Co-creators Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, Lauren Iungerich and Jamie Dooner will all executive-produce, while Uyeshiro, Gonzalez and Haft will also serve as co-showrunners. On My Block‘s series finale received mixed reviews from TVLine readers, with 35 percent giving it an “A” and 26 percent giving it a “C.” Click here for a full recap of how the original show ended earlier this month. Will you stay put in Freeridge for more mysteries and/or shenanigans? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the Netflix spinoff below.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

On My Block Season 4: How The Series Wrapped Up The Lil' Ricky Saga

Major spoilers for On My Block Season 4 lie ahead. After four hilarious and heartfelt seasons, On My Block has reached its conclusion. Monsé, Ruby, Jamal, Cesar and their friends and family from Freeridge have taken their final bow, and the result is ultimately a worthy (and somewhat uneven) send-off for the Netflix dramedy. The final season adds new elements to the show’s mythology, yet it also sought to tie up some loose ends that fans have long wanted resolved. One of these storylines is the saga revolving around the RollerWorld heist and the elusive Lil’ Ricky, whose shadow has loomed large over the series. Well, the show finally provided some closure on that front, in a way that some fans may not have expected.
TV SERIES
thepostathens.com

TV Review: 'On My Block' doesn’t finish strong in its final season

On My Block used to be a great show, at least at the start. The seasons have gone down in quality ever since Ruby (Jason Genao) and Olivia (Ronni Hawk) were shot, maybe that was some sort of warning for the show slowly bleeding out as it continued, which it has. The second and third seasons were fine, never bad — but bordering on it occasionally. The third season also gave the show a solid ending, which it immediately gets to rectify in it’s final ten-episode season.
TV SERIES
wbwn.com

Bridgerton’s Back! First Look at Season 2

It’s time for your first look at Bridgerton, Season 2!. While I will admit, I’m not nearly as excited as I thought I would be about season 2. Rege-Jean Page crushed all of our dreams when he announced he will NOT be returning as the Duke. And while my initial decision may have been made out of pure emotion, I’ve calmed down since then, so let’s watch the Season 2 first look and decide whether or not we are going to give it another chance…
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Rookie season 4 episode 2 spoilers: A look ahead to ‘Five Minutes’

Following tonight’s big, epic premiere, do you want to know what’s next on The Rookie season 4 episode 2? There’s a huge story ahead in “Five Minutes” — do you want to know what’s going to be coming up? Think in terms of a story that, at least on paper, will feel a little more normal to what we’ve seen on the ABC show over the years. Think in terms of a story set in Los Angeles, and one that gets the officers’ boots on the ground.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj ‘Came Hard’ For Candiace Dillard At ‘RHOP’ Reunion: ‘It Was An Epic Moment

Nicki Minaj made it known she wanted to show up to the ‘RHOP’ reunion and her dreams came true as she surprised the ladies and went in on housewife Candiace Dillard!. Nicki Minaj, 38, took to social media in July to tell her followers that she was hosting The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s season 6 reunion — a job usually reserved for the king of Bravo, Andy Cohen, 53. But her wishes came true this week when she showed up to set and she went in on one housewife in particular. “She came hard for Candiace [Dillard] and read her,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was an epic moment.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy