What Time Does The Buccaneers Versus Patriots Game Start, End?

Sunday night’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus New England Patriots game may very well go down as the most viewed and most bet on NFL regular season game in history. There are over two decades worth of storylines in this one as Tom Brady returns to Foxboro to face a Patriots franchise that he helped build into the first North American sports dynasty of the 21st century. The wait is almost over after a long week of media build-up, so now the question is what time does the Patriots Buccaneers game start? We will answer that question here and provide information on all the ways you can bet on this highly anticipated contest.