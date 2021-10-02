CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

September highlights the importance of Deaf culture and community

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is Deaf Awareness Month, a time to celebrate the history of Deaf culture, and to continue to work on advocating for the rights of deaf communities. “Every year we do a movie based on Deaf culture and a picnic. That way people can eat, and sign at the same time,” said Luiie Barrera, president of the American Sign Language Club at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. “This year we’re going to try to do more events that are deaf friendly.”

