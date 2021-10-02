CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When will Christian McCaffrey be back and return to Panthers?

By Matt Burke
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL fans have been asking when will Christian McCaffrey be back and return to the Panthers since he was forced to go into the dreaded blue tent on Thursday Night Football. McCaffrey’s hamstring injury does not appear to be as serious as was initially thought and CMC could be back in fantasy football lineups as soon as next week. Here is a look at the timetable with potential return dates.

