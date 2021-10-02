CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ida Red (2021 movie) trailer, release date

By Jessie Mendoza
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIda “Red” Walker may not survive her terminal illness while incarcerated for a—- —-ery. She turns to her son, Wyatt, for one last job and a chance to regain her freedom. Startattle.com – Ida Red 2021. Genre : Action / Thriller. Country : United States. Language : English. Director :...

Ida Red: Release Date, Cast, And More

( Welcome to , our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know. Look, I readily admit that I'm easy. You tell me there's a movie that involves a crime family, a jailed matriarch, and an attempt to pull off one last heist, and I will absolutely watch it. That's the broad strokes of "Ida Red," a new crime drama that recently held its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival last month. The very few reviews that have been published paint a picture of a compelling blend between typical genre trappings and a focus on family dynamics, so read on for everything you need to know about "Ida Red" and its approaching release.
