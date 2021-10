After landing on the PlayStation, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is getting a Nintendo Switch and Xbox release. If you’ve not played Disco Elysium, you might wonder what the fuss is about. True, its art style is absolutely gorgeous, but there’s more to it than that. The writing has been the subject of a great deal of praise but what makes it stand out is the lack of actual combat; it has more in common with a GM-led paper and pen RPG than it does with Baldur’s Gate or any other CRPGs.

