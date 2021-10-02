CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane Kiffin was in hilarious form ahead of Alabama game

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 8 days ago
Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels face a huge test Saturday as they travel to face Alabama. Kiffin doesn’t seem stressed about it, at least judging from one pregame interview. Kiffin spoke with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge ahead of the game and was clear-eyed about the team’s chances. He admitted that Ole Miss would have to play flawlessly and probably get some breaks, but conceded that “maybe little Ole Miss can pull it off.”

