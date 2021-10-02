College GameDay Predictions for Kentucky-Florida

The College GameDay analysts have weighed in and submitted their predictions for tonight’s matchup between Kentucky and Florida at Kroger Field. The 7.5-point underdogs don’t have too many believers.

Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit are all on Florida Saturday night. Even though he’s a fan of what Mark Stoops has done in Lexington and how the Wildcats have stood up to the Gators in recent years, Herbie can’t pick the turnover-prone Cats to pull off the upset.

The guest picker was the only person prepared to roll the dice with Kentucky. Ryder Cup Champion Harris English is a Mark Stoops fan. The two played together in a pro-am and that’s enough to get Harris’ stamp of approval.

Other National Media Predictions

CBS Sports‘ Barrett Sallee: Florida

Kroger Field will be hopping on Saturday night when the Gators roll into town, but they won’t get the kind of game that they’re expecting. The Wildcats offense has taken a significant step back over the last two games against Chattanooga and South Carolina, while the Gators defense has been on point since out-playing Alabama for the final three quarters of the 31-29 loss to the Tide two weeks ago. The evolution of Emory Jones will continue and the Gators will pull away in the second half to win by two or more touchdowns. Pick: Florida (-8.5)

Almost the entire CBS Sports staff is on the Gators.

Athlon Sports: Florida 31, Kentucky 28

The Gators have historically dominated this series, but Saturday could be another close contest. Kentucky should be able to feed off of home-field advantage and have some success running the ball, but Florida’s more diverse offensive attack and pressure from its defensive front will likely be the difference as the Gators make it 17 wins in a row in Lexington.

Computer Predictions

ESPN SP+ : Florida 34, Kentucky 23

: Florida 34, Kentucky 23 ESPN FPI : Florida 31.4, Kentucky 24.5

: Florida 31.4, Kentucky 24.5 Odds Shark: Florida 38.8, Kentucky 28.8

This is just a small taste. Almost every other national media prediction has the Gators beating the Wildcats.