Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 5 Picks

By Longhorns SI Staff
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JTfRl_0cFAIZ3r00

The Red River Rivarly is a week away. But, first things first …

The Longhorns (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) travel to Fort Worth to face TCU (2-0), a program that has had the Longhorns’ number in the past nine seasons. The Horned Frogs are 7-2 against Texas since TCU joined the Big 12.

The Horns and Horned Frogs kick off at 11:00 a.m. CT Saturday, leaving fans of college football ample time to take in the midday and night games across the country. All 10 Big 12 teams are in action, and this is the first weekend in which there is a full slate of Big 12 action.

Nationally, there are several top 25 matchups all fans can enjoy. With that in mind, LonghornsCountry.com's staff made gave their picks for the weekend's games. Check them out below:

Big 12 Games:

Texas at TCU - 11:00 a.m.

You can see the Longhorns Country Staff's predictions for Texas' matchup with TCU here.

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher: Oklahoma has looked vulnerable this season. While West Virginia gave them their biggest scare, it might just be enough to wake them um.

Matt's Pick: Oklahoma

Cole Thompson - Columnist: Gosh, do I want to pick Kansas State here. The last two seasons, this has been the team to ruin a perfect season for the Sooners. However, without Skylar Thompson calling the offense, I can't see this happening. Consider it another close game, but OU prevails for another week.

Cole's Pick: Oklahoma

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer: Oklahoma lost this game a year ago and it severely damaged its College Football Playoff hopes. K-State is short-handed and while they always play the Sooners tough at home, it’s unlikely to be enough.

Matthew's Pick: Oklahoma

Texas Tech at West Virginia - 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: West Virginia is good on defense, and with Tyler Shough out, things could get dicey for Texas Tech. Give me the mountaineers.

Matt's Pick: West Virginia

Thompson: Maybe if Tyler Shough was playing against the Mountaineer defense, I'd say this could be an upset. He's out with a broken collarbone, meaning Henry Columbi will have to carry the weight. A pissed off West Virginia team at home? What could go wrong?

Cole's Pick: West Virginia

Postins: I can’t trust Texas Tech on the road. West Virginia proved its defense is for real last week. The Mountaineers will give up more points, but I don’t see the Red Raiders going back to Lubbock with a win.

Matthew’s Pick: West Virginia

No. 21 Baylor at No. 19 Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.

Galatzan: Baylor hasn't beaten anyone, and Oklahoma State looks like the better team. It's a toss-up but I'll take OSU by a field goal.

Matt's Pick: Oklahoma State

Thompson: Good for Dave Aranda turning Baylor around. With offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes clicking in his new system, the Bears might be the best team in the state of Texas. I don't anyone saw this being a Top 20 matchup at the start of the season, but I'm playing the hot hand with Baylor on the road.

Cole's Pick: Baylor

Postins: This ends up being the battle of Top 20 teams? I didn’t have that on my Big 12 bingo card. Oklahoma State ends Baylor’s lovely start to the season.

Matthew's Pick: Oklahoma State

Kansas at Iowa State - 6 p.m.

Galatzan: Kansas is terrible.

Matt's Pick: Iowa State

Thompson: You have an angry Matt Campbell meme waiting if Kansas wins this game.

Cole's Pick: Iowa State.

Postins: I know Iowa State has been disappointing, but it’s still Kansas and it’s in Ames.

Matthew's Pick: Iowa State

NATIONAL GAMES

No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame – 1:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Cincinnati is for real. They have a top quarterback prospect, and they have looked excellent all season long. Notre Dame feels weird to me, and I don't trust them. Give me the star quarterback.

Matt's Pick: Cincinnati

Thompson: Alright, call me crazy, but Cincinnati should be considered a College Football Playoff Contender. Even after losing defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and half of its defense, they still are playing like one of the best teams in the country. A road win in South Bend will actually be considered strong for the Bearcats.

The Fighting Irish have had the luck, but they reach the end of the rainbow last week at Soldier Field

Cole's Pick: Cincinnati

Postins: Cincinnati wants to prove it’s for real, and this is THE GAME that will make a difference with the College Football Playoff committee. If the Bearcats can finish the season undefeated, it's something.

I want a little more chaos in my college football. Sue me.

Matthew's Pick: Cincinnati

No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Arkansas dismantled both Texas A&M and Texas this season, and look like a real emerging SEC Power. However, Georgia is not Texas A&M or Texas.

Matt's Pick: Georgia

Thompson: An 18.5-line in favor of the Bulldogs is wrong. Keep in mind that Texas A&M's defense was leading the country in points allowed per game entering AT&T Stadium. More than that, Arkansas is a top 10 rushing offense in the country and have a four-man front that can beat anyone.

Unfortunately, this is the No. 1 defense in the country at home. At least the Hogs beat the spread in my book.

Cole's Pick: Georgia

Postins: Good news, Arkansas. I picked against you last week and you won. Good news Arkansas, I’m picking against you this week, too. But playing between the hedges is a LOT different than Jerry World.

Matthew's Pick: Georgia

No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama - 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Lane Kiffin heads to Alabama looking to become the first former Saban assistant to upset the King. He nearly did it last year, and Ole Miss looks to be the best offense in the country. They're lucky they're catching the tide early as well. Its the perfect storm.

Matt's Pick: Ole Miss

Thompson: Nick Saban is 23-0 all-time against former assistants turned head coaches. Someone has to bring him down, right? If there's one thing you can take away from the defense, they can miss easy open-field tackles and allow big gains across the middle.

Like Heath Ledger's Joker said; "I'm an agent of chaos" in the realm of the College Football Playoff. Lane Kiffin finishes the redemption story where it all began in 2015.

Cole's Pick: Ole Miss

Postins: I was in Bryant-Denny in person last weekend for Alabama’s blowout win over Southern Miss. The Tide is ready. So is Ole Miss. This should be a fun one. But I’ll take the home team because those Tide fans are nuts (in that good college football way).

Matthew's Pick: Alabama

Mississippi State at No. 15 Texas A&M – 6 p.m.

Galatzan: Texas A&M needs a bounce-back performance and State is the perfect candidate for that. Zack Calzada and the offensive line need to find answers, but they are a better football team than Mississippi State.

Matt's Pick: Texas A&M

Thompson: Remember how Texas A&M allowed 5.7 points per game entering Arlington? They now allow 9.8 after letting the Hogs off the hook. This is a pass-eccentric offense under Mike Leach that won't run the ball ever.

The Aggies are fourth nationally in pass defense and are playing at home. Give me A&M by at least 10 points.

Cole's Pick: Texas A&M

Postins: I think the Aggies bounce back this week. I don’t think they want to host Alabama on a two-game losing streak

Matthew's Pick: Texas A&M

