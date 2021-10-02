CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

 8 days ago

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jurors hearing the case against a U.S. Air Force airman charged with murder have listened to lengthy testimony from a cellphone expert who mapped the route the airman allegedly took the day a Mennonite woman disappeared. Mark Gooch faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Sasha Krause. On Friday, the cellphone expert led jurors through an extensive presentation. It showed Gooch's cellphone went from the air base where he was stationed in metropolitan Phoenix to northwestern New Mexico and back. The exert said the route included a detour in a forested area outside Flagstaff where Krause's body was found.

