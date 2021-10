There are plenty of times you're likely eager to hear from your phone carrier: when service outages are ending, when a bill is due, or when new products are being rolled out, just to name a few. However, you might want to pay slightly closer attention to those messages right now, especially if you use T-Mobile. Customers of the telecommunications giant are being targeted in a new scam, and if you're not careful, it could put your information in the wrong hands. Read on to discover how to spot the scam and what to do if you've been targeted.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO