Live Updates: Texas V. TCU

The Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs are set to face off from Among G. Carter Stadium on Saturday morning. This will be the conference opener for TCU, while Texas will try to improve to 2-0 in Big 12 play.

The two teams will be facing off for the 92nd time, with Texas leads the all-time series vs. TCU 63-27-1. TCU has won two straight games in the series, including seven of the last nine matchups.

Pre-Game

About 15 minutes from kickoff in Fort Worth, Texas and fans are still getting settled in their seats. Both teams have warmed up and are in their respective locker rooms.

Texas is on the road for the second time this season and first time in Big 12 play. The offense dropped 70 points against Texas Tech last week and will try to build on that performance. The Longhorns have have not won in Fort Worth since 2013 and last beat the Horned Frogs in 2018.

1st Quarter: TCU 14, Texas 13

TCU's JD Spielman ran the opening kick off to the Texas 13-yard line. Just two plays later, running back Zach Evans broke a tackle near the line of scrimmage for a 12-yard touchdown. Frogs 7, Texas 0.

change of possession

A 38-yard kickoff return set up Texas near midfield. Running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson got the Longhorns to the five-yard line. A false start penalty and sack on third down forced a 38-yard field goal. TCU 7, Texas 3

change of possession

TCU picked up a first down off a pass interference penalty and then stalled. Quarterback Max Duggan missed a wide open receiver on third down. Texas takes over at the one-yard line off a deep punt. TCU 7, Texas 3

change of possession

Texas got a first down on a third-down targeting call. Quarterback Casey Thompson then took off for a 41-yard gain to get into TCU territory. The Longhorns decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 to continue the drive. Bijan Robinson scores a 27-yard touchdown on the next play. Texas 10, TCU 7

change of possession

TCU running back Zach Evans moved the ball 22 yards on three carries before things went wrong. A fumble on a reverse in the backfield was recovered by Texas. The pitch missed the intended target and rolled to the 23-yard line where the Longhorns took over. Texas 10, TCU 7

change of possession

Texas settled for a 38-yard field goal after the turnover. The Longhorns moved the ball three yards on a Robinson run and had two incompletions. Texas 13, TCU 7

change of possession

TCU moved down the field on completions of 22 and 23 yards to Quentin Johnston and Taye Barber, respectively. A hands-to-the-face penalty tacked on another 15 yards to the drive. JD Spielman's 11-yard touchdown catch gave TCU the lead back with 33 seconds left in the 1st quarter. TCU 14, Texas 13

change of possession

Texas snagged a first down on a completion from Casey Thompson to Jordan Whittington as the first quarter ends. TCU 14, Texas 13

End of Quarter

Second Quarter - Texas 23, TCU 17

A pair of incompletions forces a Texas punt early in the second quarter. The TCU punt returner muffed the punt and the Longhorns recovered at the nine-yard line to retain possession. Another pair of incompletions lead to a 26-yard field goal. Texas 16, TCU 14

change of possession

TCU quarterback Max Duggan took over on this possession with completions to three different receivers and a rushing first down. He also picked up nine yards on a fourth-and-1 play. A 25-yard field goal capped off the drive. TCU 17, Texas 16

change of possession

A defensive pass interference penalty got Texas rolling. Bijan Robinson then carried the ball four times for 27 yards, including a four-yard touchdown. Roschon Johnson accounted for 13 yards on the drive. Texas 23, TCU 17

change of possession

TCU picked up one first down by penalty and gained six total yards before punting. Texas 23, TCU 17

change of possession

Texas gives the ball back just a few plays later. Quarterback Casey Thompson threw a long pass under pressure. There were three TCU defenders were surrounding the receiver. The ball was overthrown and the Horned Frogs intercepted the pass at the 24-yard line. Texas 23, TCU 17

change of possession

TCU moved the ball past midfield, but a face mask penalty stopped the momentum. The Horned Frogs threw one more incompletion before halftime. Texas 23, TCU 17

Halftime

Third Quarter - Texas 26, TCU 20

Texas moves the ball three yards on its opening drive before a third down sack forces a punt. TCU takes over at its 44-yard line. Texas 23, TCU 17

change of possession

TCU gets to the Texas 31-yard line off three runs by Zach Evans and a run by quarterback Max Duggan. Duggan was then sacked and fumbled the ball. Texas scooped up the ball and returned it to midfield. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moved the Longhorns back 15 yards. Texas 23, TCU 17

change of possession

Texas tacks on another field goal from 28 yards after the turnover. A 37-yard completion from Thompson to Whittington highlighted the scoring drive. Robinson carried the ball 3 times for 13 yards. Texas 26, TCU 17

change of possession

Running back Zach Evans broke off a 33-yard run to get into Texas territory. A holding penalty on the next play stalled the TCU offense. The Horned Frogs get a 36-yard field goal to cap off the seven play, 56 yard drive. Texas 26, TCU 20

change of possession

Casey Thompson rushed for two first downs and connected with Keilan Robinson for a 12 yard gain to get the Longhorns into TCU territory. Texas will continue the drive after the quarter break. Texas 26, TCU 20

End of third quarter

Fourth Quarter - Texas 32, TCU 27

Running back Bijan Robinson picked up a first down on a nine yard rush and then quarterback Casey Thompson found receiver Jordan Whittington for a 32-yard touchdown on a route over the middle of the field. The two-point conversion try is no good as Thompson overthrows the intended target. Texas 32, TCU 20

change of possession

A couple incomplete passes forces a TCU punt. Texas nearly intercepted a pass that bounced off the receiver's hands. Texas 32, TCU 20

change of possession

Bijan Robinson racked up 48 yards on three carries to set up the Longhorns at the TCU 10-yard line. Texas gained seven yards on a pass to Xavier Worthy and then Robinson was stopped short of the goal line on fourth-and-1. Texas 32, TCU 20

change of possession

Max Duggan completed five passes for 60 yards and rushed twice for 13 yards to get TCU into the red zone. Running back Kendre Miller capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown. The Horned Frogs used 5:09 to go 99 yards. Texas 32, TCU 27

change of possession

Texas relied on running back Bijan Robinson to pick up yards and keep the clock running. Robinson ran for a couple first downs and the Longhorns ran out the clock for the win. Texas 32, TCU 27

