CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde: ‘I love the coffee in Spokane’

By Ed Condran edc@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZakk Wylde is holding a vintage copy of Guitar Player magazine with Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards on the cover. “It says ‘16 years’ since that’s how long the Stones were around at that time (1978),” Wylde said while calling from Southern California. “That was a massive milestone back then. The Beatles were around for eight years. That’s all. A lot of great bands were only around for a few years back then.”

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM -- A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for creating a way to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
CBS News

U.S. Navy nuclear engineer, wife charged with selling nuclear submarine secrets

A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information to someone he thought worked for a foreign government, but who turned out to be an FBI agent. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from the Pentagon on the extraordinary case that combines allegations of spying, nuclear submarine secrets, and a peanut butter sandwich.
MILITARY
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
Spokane, WA
Society
Local
Washington Entertainment
The Hill

US describes talks with Taliban as 'candid and professional'

Biden administration officials over the weekend held their first face-to-face meeting with Taliban leaders since the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in late August. A State Department official described the talks, held in Qatar, as "candid and professional." "The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Zakk Wylde
Person
Keith Richards

Comments / 0

Community Policy