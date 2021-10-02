Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde: ‘I love the coffee in Spokane’

Zakk Wylde is holding a vintage copy of Guitar Player magazine with Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards on the cover. “It says ‘16 years’ since that’s how long the Stones were around at that time (1978),” Wylde said while calling from Southern California. “That was a massive milestone back then. The Beatles were around for eight years. That’s all. A lot of great bands were only around for a few years back then.”