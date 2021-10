The North Bay and interior East Bay regions have been added to a warning for an increased risk of wildfires now expected to last two days instead of one. The National Weather Service added the regions in an update Sunday afternoon to the areas where gusty northerly winds of up to 50 miles per hour and dry conditions were to begin Sunday night and are now expected to last until about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

