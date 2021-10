Between Friday and Sunday, 330 more fans received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on site at Allegiant Stadium, according to the Raiders. Between the first two home games of the 2021 NFL season, 617 fans have received their first dose of the vaccine, a requirement for fans 12 and over to attend games at Allegiant Stadium this season. Fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can attend Raiders games at Allegiant without wearing a mask, while those who are partially vaccinated or under 12 can attend but must wear a mask when not actively eating or drinking.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO