CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Arizona Cardinals Vs. Los Angeles Rams Player Props (10/3/21)

By Max Heering
lineups.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a meeting between two high-scoring teams, this can make for some exciting prop bets, although oddsmakers will be certainly upping the props this week as both teams have been flying. Search through the prop bet tool below to look for the best player prop odds. Cardinals Vs. Rams Player...

www.lineups.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Golden Tate Is Right About Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers

Matthew Stafford has always been good enough to win a Super Bowl. Multiple Super Bowls, in fact. People couldn't grasp that because he was in football hell with the Detroit Lions, where his best efforts only resulted in frustration and a goose egg in the playoff wins department. It's taken three weeks for the new Los Angeles Rams quarterback to turn skeptics into believers, moving his side above all others to the very real but not legally binding status as potential Super Bowl favorite.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford

A week ago, football fans were treated to an incredible Thursday night game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars. The matchup wasn’t sexy on paper, but the teams traded punches in a 24-21 win for Cincinnati. A week later, football fans are drooling at the potential matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#American Football#The Detriot Lions#The Los Angeles Rams#Nfl Draft
SportsGrid

3 Best Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Rams Week 4 Game

Two of the NFL’s five remaining undefeated teams square off in Week 4. The Arizona Cardinals travel to Los Angeles to face Matthew Stafford and the new-look Rams’ offense. FanDuel Sportsbook has Los Angeles as 3.5-point favorites in a game that will decide who leads the hotly contested NFC West.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (10/03/21)

Two of the top teams in the NFC thus far this season meet for an epic clash in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams enter the weekend both 3-0. Who will log their first loss of the year? This matchup kicks off on Sunday, October 3 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium with a live national TV broadcast on FOX.
NFL
lineups.com

NFL Week 5 Betting Trends: Rams, Cowboys, Titans, Cardinals Seek Continued Success in Divisional Matchups

Week 5 of the NFL season is the last for a while with a full slate of games, and we’re excited about all 16 games this week. For a full, detailed analysis of every game this week, check out my Week 5 Lines & Predictions article. This weekly article dives into betting trends around the NFL so far, as well as trends for the upcoming slate of games to help you make more educated bets. Let’s dive in.
NFL
lineups.com

Rack Up $5,000 For Thursday Night Football With DraftKings Arizona Pools

Don’t forget to check out our DraftKings Arizona page! We’ve got legal betting info, promos, and sportsbook reviews. It’s a great time to be a DraftKings Arizona user. The Cardinals are currently 4-0, the Phoenix Suns are getting ready to start their season, and sports betting has been legal in the state for nearly a month. Additionally, new DraftKings Arizona users can get $1,050 completely free. Here’s what you have to do. Just click through the link to register for DraftKings Arizona. You’ll get a $50 free bet as well as a 20% deposit match up to $1,000. So basically, if you deposit $5,000 when you sign up, you’ll get $1,050 total.
ARIZONA STATE
lineups.com

DraftKings Arizona: Bet $1, Get $100 For NFL Sunday + Cardinals Best Bets

Make sure to check out our DraftKings Arizona page! We’ve got promos, sportsbook reviews, and more!. If you haven’t joined DraftKings Arizona yet, you might want to change your mind. It’s a great time for Arizona sports bettors, as wagering on sports has been legal since September 9th, just in time for the kickoff of the NFL season. And speaking of, Arizona sports bettors have to be happy with how their Cardinals are doing, with the team 4-0 and coming off a big win against the rival Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, the Arizona State Sun Devils are ranked No. 22 after a big win over Pac-12 opponent UCLA. And don’t forget about the Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns, who are tipping off their season in a matter of weeks. However, there’s one more reason to join DraftKings Arizona, and it comes with a major welcome bonus.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy