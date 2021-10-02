CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-1 Southampton | Premier League

By James Evans
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

After suffering back to back defeats, the Blues are back in the win column following a 3-1 home win against Southampton.

The first half saw Chelsea take the lead early through Trevoh Chalobah. On the stroke of halftime, Timo Werner had a goal controversially ruled out.

In the second half, Ben Chilwell conceded a penalty, in which James Ward-Prowse went on to convert. However, two late goals from Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell gave the Blues all three points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPF2S_0cFAEEd000
Timo Werner impressed in the win against Southampton. SIPA USA

Here's our five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1) Trevoh Chalobah's fantastic start to the season continues

In pre-season, it's safe to say that Trevoh Chalobah was one of Chelsea's standout players. This season, Chalobah has made his senior debut and has featured quite a bit under Thomas Tuchel. In the showdown with Southampton, Chalobah was given the nod at the back. From minute one, the centre back showed his intent by impressing at the back. Early in the first half, Trevoh scored the Blues' opener following a flick-on from Ruben Loftus-Cheek. After that, the young centre half was consistent in covering the defence for Tuchel's side.

2) Ruben Loftus-Cheek has given Thomas Tuchel a real selection headache

With Chelsea having some problems in midfield, Thomas Tuchel handed Ruben Loftus-Cheek his first start of the Premier League season. The midfielder partnered with Mateo Kovacic in midfield. Right from the get-go, Loftus-Cheek was desperate to impress. At the heart of Chelsea's midfield, Ruben was a real catalyst in helping his team get up the pitch and create chances. In the last couple of games, this is something Chelsea have struggled with. When looking at the Blues' midfield, Ruben offers something different and could play a key role for Tuchel's side this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03JymD_0cFAEEd000
Chelsea are back in the win column after two defeats in a row. SIPA USA

3) Chelsea's attacking intent was obvious against the Saints

After suffering back to back defeats for the first time this season, the Blues were desperate to win in front of the home fans once again. In the games against Manchester City and Juventus, Thomas Tuchel's side struggled to create many clear cut chances. However, against Southampton, Tuchel fielded an attacking line-up. From minute one, Chelsea's intent to create chances was evident. Rather than playing sideways, the Blues were quick to pick up the ball and drive at the opposing defence in what was an impressive win against Southampton.

4) Timo Werner proving why he deserves minutes

Against Juventus, Thomas Tuchel opted to start Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech further forward. However, in the clash with Southampton, both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner were given the nod. When he starts, Timo will always give it his all for the Blues. His forward runs in behind the Saint's backline proved to pay dividends for Chelsea. Towards the end of the first half, Werner had a goal chalked off. However, late in the second half, the German was there to tap in the Blues' second to cap off a great display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35UCvE_0cFAEEd000
Ruben Loftus-Cheek impressed in the win. SIPA USA

5) Romelu Lukaku a passenger once again

Despite winning 3-1 against Southampton, Chelsea's big-money signing in Romelu Lukaku was not amongst the goals. The Belgian had a goal chalked off for offside in the first half. Apart from that, Lukaku rarely had chances to scores. It looks as if the opposing teams have got Romelu's number. Their aim is to press and isolate the forward and keep him at bay. It seemed to work again with the striker failing to net. However, the Blues faithful shouldn't panic as he will definitely be amongst the goals again soon.

