CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BgBt_0cFAE4sz00

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) will meet for the first time since 2017 in a rematch of Super Bowl XLV at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 4 showdown with the Steelers will go down:

Zach Kruse (1-2): Packers 27, Steelers 17

The prediction part of the program has been a little…iffy, to say the least, to start the season. But we soldier on. I think the Packers are starting to find a groove on offense, and there’s a lot to like about the defense’s matchup against a struggling offense and an aging quarterback. The Steelers are never a push-over, but the guess here is that Mike Tomlin’s group doesn’t have the firepower on offense to keep up. Unless the Steelers run over the Packers at the line of scrimmage, I think the home team wins, maybe comfortably.

Jack Wepfer (1-2): Packers 27, Steelers 17

From what I’ve seen from Big Ben thus far, it hasn’t been good. We’re watching a past-their-prime band throw the leather pants back on and try to recapture magic from yesteryear on the reunion tour. Well, we’ve seen Ben V. Aaron before, but one of these is not like the other. Aaron is still playing at an MVP level, and Roethlisberger looks ready for retirement. As such, I see the Packers having a solid day defensively. The only worry is that Steelers defense, which is pretty darn good anchored by T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Watt can wreck games, and while the Packers had a good plan to avoid leaving Yosh Nijman on an island, San Francisco’s secondary was also depleted and Green Bay could easily operate the offense through the quick game. I see the Packers winning before they’re just better overall, but I could see this is a good test for the offense.

Brandon Carwile (1-2): Packers 24, Steelers 13

Ben Roethlisberger is still holding on by a thread 10 years after this classic Super Bowl rematch. When the schedule was announced, this game had the right mystique. But so far, the Steelers haven’t found their identity. The offense is loaded with talent but the offensive line isn’t what it used to be and the same goes for Roethlisberger. I really hope this is a game where Joe Barry dials up a ton of pressure because now is the time to do it. Pittsburgh’s pass rush would worry me if not for the way Yosh Nijman performed last week. Expect TJ Watt to get chipped off his block the same way Nick Bosa was to try and mitigate his impact. Green Bay never feels very threatened in this one as they walk away with a double digit win.

Joe Kipp (1-2): Packers 24, Steelers 14

Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite but it wouldn’t be surprising to see them win by double digits. This Packers pass-rush is heating up and an aging Ben Roethlisberger is the perfect opposing quarterback to continue that streak. Last week against the 49ers, Green Bay recorded four sacks and 10 QB hits. Through three games, Roethlisberger has already been sacked eight times. On the other side of the ball, the Steelers defense could cause problems, specifically in the running game. Pittsburgh is only allowing 3.6 yards per carry and 88.3 rushing yards per game. In the end, it won’t matter because Green Bay’s defense holds Pittsburgh under 20 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Hpgl_0cFAE4sz00

Writer Prediction Score Record

Zach Kruse Win 27-17 1-2

Jack Wepfer Win 27-17 1-2

Brandon Carwile Win 24-13 1-2

Joe Kipp Win 24-14 1-2

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Makes Decision On Controversial Davante Adams Hit

Nearly a week ago, the Green Bay Packers took down the San Francisco 49ers with a late field goal thanks to the incredible combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The latter, though, was nearly knocked out of the game with a vicious hit. Rodgers tried to hit...
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers WR Davante Adams sends strong warning to rest of NFL about the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals may have lost their Week 5 showdown to the Green Bay Packers, but they definitely gained the respect of Davante Adams and Co. Green Bay won the contest, albeit by just a small margin at 25-22 and needing overtime to repel the feisty Bengals. After such a tough win, Adams expressed his respect to Cincinnati and sent a warning to the rest of the NFL about the rising AFC North team.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#Packers Wire#The Green Bay Packers#Packers 27#Mvp#Packers 24
Fox News

LeBron James applauds Colin Kaepernick after 49ers' loss to Packers

LeBron James gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. James reacted to a tweet showing Kaepernick in his second year as quarterback in the NFL torching the Packers in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. Kaepernick was 17-for-31 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers won, 45-31.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger draws high praise from Antonio Brown

It is well documented that Antonio Brown did not leave the Pittsburgh Steelers on good terms. At the least, he still has not forgotten about the players that helped him succeed while in Pittsburgh, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 5 home matchup against the Miami...
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Jaire Alexander won’t have surgery for now; Packers give injury updates

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – After five days of speculation and second opinions on Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury, the All-Pro cornerback will not have season-ending surgery – at least for now. Matt LaFleur said Friday the Packers are “hopeful” Alexander’s shoulder can heal on its own in a matter of weeks. In Sunday afternoon’s game against […]
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player. The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.
NFL
FanSided

Packers: The entire Za’Darius Smith situation is strange

Za’Darius Smith has been one of the most successful free-agent signings that the Green Bay Packers have taken a chance on in recent memory. In just two seasons with the Pack, Smith has totaled 26 sacks and has become a top-tier pass rusher in football. Smith also made a quick...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Packers Have Suffered Another Tough Injury Blow

The Green Bay Packers are quickly losing their depth on defense. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had troubling news to report about one of the team’s pass rushers. Chauncey Rivers, a rotational edge rusher for the Packers, suffered a non-contact injury during Wednesday’s practice. He could be placed...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy