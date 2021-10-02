Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) will meet for the first time since 2017 in a rematch of Super Bowl XLV at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 4 showdown with the Steelers will go down:

Zach Kruse (1-2): Packers 27, Steelers 17

The prediction part of the program has been a little…iffy, to say the least, to start the season. But we soldier on. I think the Packers are starting to find a groove on offense, and there’s a lot to like about the defense’s matchup against a struggling offense and an aging quarterback. The Steelers are never a push-over, but the guess here is that Mike Tomlin’s group doesn’t have the firepower on offense to keep up. Unless the Steelers run over the Packers at the line of scrimmage, I think the home team wins, maybe comfortably.

Jack Wepfer (1-2): Packers 27, Steelers 17

From what I’ve seen from Big Ben thus far, it hasn’t been good. We’re watching a past-their-prime band throw the leather pants back on and try to recapture magic from yesteryear on the reunion tour. Well, we’ve seen Ben V. Aaron before, but one of these is not like the other. Aaron is still playing at an MVP level, and Roethlisberger looks ready for retirement. As such, I see the Packers having a solid day defensively. The only worry is that Steelers defense, which is pretty darn good anchored by T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Watt can wreck games, and while the Packers had a good plan to avoid leaving Yosh Nijman on an island, San Francisco’s secondary was also depleted and Green Bay could easily operate the offense through the quick game. I see the Packers winning before they’re just better overall, but I could see this is a good test for the offense.

Brandon Carwile (1-2): Packers 24, Steelers 13

Ben Roethlisberger is still holding on by a thread 10 years after this classic Super Bowl rematch. When the schedule was announced, this game had the right mystique. But so far, the Steelers haven’t found their identity. The offense is loaded with talent but the offensive line isn’t what it used to be and the same goes for Roethlisberger. I really hope this is a game where Joe Barry dials up a ton of pressure because now is the time to do it. Pittsburgh’s pass rush would worry me if not for the way Yosh Nijman performed last week. Expect TJ Watt to get chipped off his block the same way Nick Bosa was to try and mitigate his impact. Green Bay never feels very threatened in this one as they walk away with a double digit win.

Joe Kipp (1-2): Packers 24, Steelers 14

Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite but it wouldn’t be surprising to see them win by double digits. This Packers pass-rush is heating up and an aging Ben Roethlisberger is the perfect opposing quarterback to continue that streak. Last week against the 49ers, Green Bay recorded four sacks and 10 QB hits. Through three games, Roethlisberger has already been sacked eight times. On the other side of the ball, the Steelers defense could cause problems, specifically in the running game. Pittsburgh is only allowing 3.6 yards per carry and 88.3 rushing yards per game. In the end, it won’t matter because Green Bay’s defense holds Pittsburgh under 20 points.

