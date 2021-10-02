Tropical Storm Victor

Hurricane Sam: Sam is now a Category 1 as of Monday evening and will be losing its tropical characteristics within a day or two . Hurricane Sam has 85 mph winds and is moving northeast at 29 mph. As the forward movement speed and the central pressure increase, the max winds will decrease and Sam will transition to a post tropical storm . The cooler waters of the northern Atlantic will speed up this process late Monday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO