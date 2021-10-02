CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Tropical Storm Victor

 8 days ago

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) is monitoring the course of Tropical Storm Victor which formed yesterday southwest of Cabo Verde Islands. Based on current forecasts from the National Hurricane Center, Victor does not pose a threat to Texas. Tropical Storm Victor is the 20th named storm in the Atlantic Hurricane Season which ends November 30, 2021. HCOHSEM urges residents to check their emergency kits and review their emergency plans. Stay informed by following […]

