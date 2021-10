Halloween Died Of Natural Causes- Halloween Kills hasn’t even been released yet, and already we have this next installment of the popular slasher series. Amazing! Halloween Died Of Natural Causes finds the evil and supernatural yet very elderly Michael Myers recuperating from his latest spree at the Haddonfield Senior Living Community. Down but not out, Michael continues his reign of terror by boring others to death with stories of his grandkids and “… how killing used to be, back when things weren’t so darn complicated…”. I just got chills!! (Oct 15, Peacock)

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO