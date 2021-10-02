National Friends of the Libraries Week
In recognition of National Friends of the Libraries Week, October 17-23, Fort Bend County Libraries invites and encourages area residents to support their local library by becoming a member of the Friends of the Library organizations that support the library system. Although the enormous amount of work that they do to support the Fort Bend County library system may not always be visible at first glance, the members of the Friends of the Library organizations […]thekatynews.com
