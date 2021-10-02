Rascon Legacy Continues With Son Jacob Joining the Team Art Rascon, who joined ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston as an anchor in 1998, will leave the station at the end of the year, announced Wendy Granato, president and general manager of KTRK. Rascon has co-anchored the midday and 5:00 p.m. newscast for 23 years. He looks forward to pursuing personal life endeavors that include religious and community service projects. “KTRK ABC13 has been home to many iconic journalists through […]