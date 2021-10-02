road-kills

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report on algae highlights the dangers pets face from harmful blooms. The Centers for Disease Control released the study, and Minnesota was one of the states that participated. The study found that more than half of the pets and other animals that got sick from algae did not survive. Most of the illnesses happened between June and October. Last week, blue-green algae was found on Lake Hiawatha and Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. The city’s park board says the cause was likely the warm September weather. Since temperatures have remained above average, the harmful algae might still be in those lakes. More On WCCO.com: 3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured Mark Rosen Sounds Vikings Gjallarhorn In Honor Of Wife, Denise 'Insane, It's Been Super Busy': Vet Clinics Overwhelmed, Owners Waiting Weeks To Get Pets Checked Out ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO