Oman urges residents to evacuate as tropical storm Shaheen strengthens

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

(Reuters) – Authorities in Oman urged thousands of residents in coastal areas to leave their homes and head to emergency shelters on Saturday as the Gulf state braced for tropical storm Shaheen to intensify into a category 1 tropical cyclone. The Omani National Committee for Emergency Management called for the...

