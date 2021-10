NBA legend Allen Iverson will go down as one of the best pound for pound players in league history, making a name for himself as an on-court killer during his playing days. In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Iverson, who never shies from giving credit to the current crop of players, listed his top five 'killers in the NBA' today, saving special mention for the Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

8 DAYS AGO