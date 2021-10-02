CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Saturday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

 8 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning, and the playoff-bound St. Louis Cardinals won for the 19th time in their last 20 games, 4-3 over the Chicago Cubs. Tyler O'Neill homered twice and threw out the potential go-ahead run in the ninth inning for the Cardinals, who will play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Francisco Giants in the NL wild-card game. Dakota Hudson made his first start for the Cardinals in more than a year, allowing three hits in five scoreless innings. Hudson is returning from Tommy John surgery and worked in relief in his season debut on Sept. 24.

AP Top 25: Georgia is No. 1, Big Ten grabs half of top 10

Georgia is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot in the regular season for the first time since November 1982. The Bulldogs rise from No. 2 comes a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama was upset at Texas A&M. The defending national champion Crimson Tide slipped four spots to No. 5 after its first loss of the season. Iowa is up to No. 2, leading five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10, a first for that conference.
How the The AP Top 25 Fared

No 1. Alabama (5-1) lost to Texas A&M 41-38. Next: at Mississippi St., Saturday. No 2. Georgia (6-0) beat No. 18 Auburn 34-10. Next: at No. 16 Kentucky, Saturday. No 3. Iowa (6-0) beat No. 4 Penn St. 23-20. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday. No 4. Penn St. (5-1) lost to...
Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambled to the left on the mushy turf in Arrowhead Stadium, saw the Chiefs defensive back go low for the tackle and made like an Olympian by leaping over him for a first down. Apropos as Buffalo finally cleared one of...
Bills heading to Kansas City for rematch of AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills thought they were closing the gap with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, then they lost a pair of games to their old AFL nemesis, including the AFC championship game in January. There are plenty of people that think they've closed the...
Barton Cross Country Results

The Barton Community College women's cross country team competed Saturday morning in the FHSU Tiger Open held at Victoria's Sand Plum Nature Trail. A trio of Cougars were among 136 entries in the Black 5K race, being led by Kayan Green's 19th placing. The second year cross country athlete competed in the distance for just the second time however, bettering her freshman time by 29 seconds with a 19:37.8 crossing.
Panthers drop 1-0 match to Garden City

The Great Bend Panther boys soccer team's bid to win their second straight match came up short Thursday in Garden City where the Panthers lost 1-0 to the Buffaloes. After scoring 8 goals in a shutout win over TMP on Tuesday, the Panthers could not find the back of the goal Thursday as they fell to 4-7-1 on the season and 1-4-1 in the Western Athletic Conference. Garden City improved to 10-3 overall and 6-2 in WAC play.
