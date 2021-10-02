CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The ribbon is cut for Northgate Link

By Oran Viriyincy
seattletransitblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the eve of Northgate Link’s grand opening, a ceremony and preview ride kicks off a month-long celebration of the Puget Sound region’s latest expansion of rapid transit, this time 4.3 miles north to 3 new stations in the U District, Roosevelt, and Northgate. For a summary of the speeches, read STB’s live coverage of the ceremony on Twitter. On opening day Saturday, various community organizations have prepared events and activities at each station beginning at 10 am.

#Transit Bus#Rapid Transit#Sound Transit#Northgate Link#Stb#North Seattle College#The Link 1 Line#Central Link#St And Community Transit
