SAMI NIKU OUT INDEFINITELY AFTER HIT FROM JOSH NORRIS

Since winning back-to-back Stanley Cups over the last two NHL seasons, the Tampa Bay Lightning have taken a lot of flak from haters who want to diminish their wins. The Bolts' first Cup came in the Bubble Playoffs in 2020 after the regular season had been cut short. The team seemed well on its way to winning one anyway, but we'll never know for sure unless someone has a way to get to an alternate universe where COVID never existed. The Lightning's second Cup came after another shortened season where divisions looked vastly different from what they usually do. This has led to some attempting to demean Tampa's wins, saying there should be asterisks in the record book or calling the whole thing "Mickey Mouse". The Lightning's Twitter account has decided to fire back.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO