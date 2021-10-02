CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

SAMI NIKU OUT INDEFINITELY AFTER HIT FROM JOSH NORRIS

markerzone.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montreal Canadiens are going to be without the services of defenceman Sami Niku for a little while according to head coach Dominique Ducharme. He added that Niku suffered a concussion following a hit from behind in Friday night's loss to Ottawa. Niku left the game following the hit and...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Blue-liner Sami Niku hopes to resuscitate career with Canadiens

Sami Niku is gambling that he can get his NHL career back on track with the Canadiens. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Finnish defenceman had a one-way contract with the Winnipeg Jets, but he walked away from that deal to sign a two-way contract in Montreal.
NHL
markerzone.com

SAMI NIKU SAYS HE DOESN'T CARE ABOUT MONEY, HE JUST WANTS TO PLAY

Former Winnipeg Jets defenseman Sami Niku is hoping to get his NHL career back on track with a fresh start in Montreal. The Finland native signed a one-way contract with the Winnipeg Jets, but later walked away and signed a two-way contract with the Canadiens. «I really need a fresh...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Canadiens Notebook: Ben Chiarot and Sami Niku have a history together

One of the big question marks at Canadiens training camp is who will replace Shea Weber as Ben Chiarot’s defence partner when the NHL regular season begins. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Chiarot started training camp with Mattias Norlinder as his partner,...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sami Niku
Person
Josh Norris
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Sami Niku Injury Comes at Awful Time

The Montreal Canadiens had one surprise addition to their training camp roster in the early days of tryouts. Sami Niku, who had his contract terminated with the Winnipeg Jets signed a one-year contract with the Habs on September 24th, joining the team just a few days into camp. Niku is...
NHL
markerzone.com

SAMI NIKU AND JONATHAN DROUIN RETURN TO PRACTICE ON SATURDAY

The Montreal Canadiens got a big boost at practice on Saturday morning. After missing the past week with concussion-like symptoms, defenceman Sami Niku returned to practice on Saturday, in a normal jersey, meaning he's able to take contact. The 24-year-old had been skating for a couple days this week in a non-contact jersey.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Josh Norris enjoys big night as Senators top Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Josh Norris had the shootout winner as the Ottawa Senators finished their pre-season with a 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Norris had two power-play goals in regulation time for Ottawa (3-3-0). Chris Tierney and Shane Pinto both scored in the second period as the Senators built a 4-2 lead by the second intermission.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sami Niku Out#The Montreal Canadiens#Scottmatla#Subi Une
markerzone.com

BRETT CONNOLLY HEADS TO THE AHL FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SIX YEARS

Former sixth overall pick Brett Connolly was placed on waivers yesterday by the Chicago Blackhawks, and he cleared just after 2pm ET on Wednesday. Connolly and his $3.5 million salary were assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Connolly, 29, hasn't played in the AHL since the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

ANGELA PRICE RELEASES STATEMENT AFTER HER HUSBAND ENTERS PLAYERS ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price shocked a lot of people Thursday when the NHL announced he his entering the Players Assistance Program. The Canadiens had talked about Price being "ill" the last few days but did not elaborate. Following the news, Price's wife Angela released a statement on her Instagram account. She did not get into specifics of why Price has enteres the program, but praised her husband for doing the right thing and getting the help he needs. Here's the statement in full:
NHL
markerzone.com

TAMPA BAY TROLLS HATERS WITH 'MICKEY MOUSE' CUPS

Since winning back-to-back Stanley Cups over the last two NHL seasons, the Tampa Bay Lightning have taken a lot of flak from haters who want to diminish their wins. The Bolts' first Cup came in the Bubble Playoffs in 2020 after the regular season had been cut short. The team seemed well on its way to winning one anyway, but we'll never know for sure unless someone has a way to get to an alternate universe where COVID never existed. The Lightning's second Cup came after another shortened season where divisions looked vastly different from what they usually do. This has led to some attempting to demean Tampa's wins, saying there should be asterisks in the record book or calling the whole thing "Mickey Mouse". The Lightning's Twitter account has decided to fire back.
NHL
sandiegogulls.com

Gulls Sign Morgan Adams-Moisan To One-Year Contract

The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Morgan Adams-Moisan to a one-year contract through the 2021-22 AHL season. Adams-Moisan, 24 (2/6/97), has recorded 1-1=2 points and 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 16 career AHL games with Laval. He earned 8-6=14 points with a +3 rating and 123 penalty minutes (PIM) in 37 games with the Fort Wayne Comets of the ECHL during the 2020-21 season and added 1-2=3 points in seven postseason games to help Fort Wayne claim the 2021 Kelly Cup Championship. The 6-2, 216-pound winger has earned 32-24=56 points with 288 PIM in 134 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Maine.
NHL
markerzone.com

RANGERS PROVIDE UPDATE ON RYAN REAVES AFTER BRUTAL LOOKING LEG INJURY

If you're a fan of the New York Rangers, you likely want Ryan Reaves in your lineup for the team's first game of the season, which happens to be against the Washington Capitals. Reaves was brought in during the offseason to make the Rangers tougher to play against, and the heated rivalry with the Caps and Tom Wilson will probably be on full display when the two teams meet in Washington on the 13th of October. According to head coach Gerard Gallant, Rangers fans may get their wish.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup era started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Can they help usher in a new one this season?

The Chicago Blackhawks championship run started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and symbolically, it ends with Kane and Toews. Since March, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Andrew Shaw — the last vestiges of the supporting cast for hockey’s most dynamic duo of the 2010s — were either traded away or bowed out to injuries. Two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Corey Crawford parted ways with ...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Josh Archibald "out indefinitely" with post-COVID myocarditis; Oilers cut 5 others

Just 24 hours after assigning nine players to Bakersfield Condors, the Edmonton Oilers reached a decision on five more hopefuls on Sunday while delivering some bad news on a sixth. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. That last would be...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators' Colin White out indefinitely with shoulder injury

The Ottawa Senators lost Monday night in preseason action against the Toronto Maple Leafs but may have a much bigger concern than the final scoresheet. Colin White, who suffered a shoulder injury in the game, will be out a “significant” amount of time, according to head coach D.J. Smith. A more specific timeline will be given in the coming days.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy