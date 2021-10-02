Euro Q4 Technical Forecast: Balance of Risk Tilts to the Downside

The euro rallied a bit on Friday, reaching towards the 1.1580 level before pulling back a bit. While this was a bullish turn of events, we are still well below a significant resistance barrier, and it should be noted that a lot of this was a bit of a “knee-jerk reaction” to the non-farm payroll numbers coming out much weaker than anticipated. This initially had the US dollar selling off against almost everything, but you can see this has turned around to show signs of weakness.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO