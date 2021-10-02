CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro Q4 Technical Forecast: Balance of Risk Tilts to the Downside

By Diego Colman
DailyFx
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is a preview from the Q4 Technical Forecast for the Euro. To access the full forecast for the Euro, click on the link below. During the third quarter, EUR/USD’s price action was unimpressive, at least up to the day this report was prepared. Volatility was mostly muted, as the daily chart shows, with the pair moving inside a range of approximately 250 pips. Seasonality is to blame for the lack of outsize swings, as summer is usually characterized by lower volume and fewer financial transactions.

