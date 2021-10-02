CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Delivers Record-Shattering 241,300 Cars In Q3 2021

By Eric Loveday
insideevs.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla has just released its Q3 2021 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here. At 241,300 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations. The target numbers ranged from about 222,000 to 233,500, so Tesla came out on above those expectations.

