David Lee Roth set to retire after mini Vegas residency

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Lee Roth is retiring. The former Van Halen frontman has announced he will hang up his microphone following five solo concerts in Las Vegas, kicking off on New Year's Eve (31.12.21) and concluding on January 8, 2022.

