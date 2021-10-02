David Lee Roth set to retire after mini Vegas residency

On Friday night in New York City, Madonna, joined by Jon Batiste, his band and a small group of fans, gave an intimate cabaret performance in the basement of Marcus Samuelsson’s restaurant Red Rooster, before spilling out into the Harlem streets for a 2 a.m. parade set to “Like a Prayer.”
The midnight cabaret turned New Orleans-style street party rang in Friday’s release of “Madame X,” a documentary concert film of Madonna’s 2019 tour, released by Paramount Plus. (See video excerpts from the performance and parade, below.)
“Obviously, Madame X has been born,” Madonna said to the basement crowd, dressed in a black...
