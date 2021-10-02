CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN's College Gameday crew picks Florida - Kentucky

By Blake Alderman
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 10 ranked Florida Gators are on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats after their win last week over SEC East foe Tennessee. The Gators are 3-1 on the year, with their lone loss on the season coming at the hands of No. 1 Alabama by two points in week 3. The Gators have relied heavily on the rushing game this season, and have been stellar in that aspect, running all over every team they have played this season with a stable of backs.

