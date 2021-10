Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors unsealed charges Saturday against a man accused of fighting for ISIS and playing a key role in the terrorist group's recruitment efforts. Mohammed Khalifa, 38, a Saudi-born Canadian citizen, was charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in the the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, a Department of Justice statement said. If convicted, he could face sentencing of up to life in prison.

