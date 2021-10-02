VR2 On SI Staff Predictions: Tennessee-Mizzou

Tennessee and Missouri clash at noon ET (11 a.m. CT) today in a pivotal SEC East matchup.

The Vols are coming off a loss to Florida, while Mizzou enters after an overtime loss to Boston College.

Here are our bold predictions for today’s game in Columbia:

Jake

This game is a must-win for each team in the race for the SEC East, not to mention bowl eligibility.

I think that, with Hendon Hooker behind center, a heavy dose of UT running attack, and plenty of keying on Tyler Badie, Tennessee finds a way to get the job done.

Vols 31, Missouri 24 (readjusted from my podcast prediction earlier this week)

Jack

Tennessee knows this is a must-win for bowl eligibility, and they will come out firing. They will capitalize on Mizzou's run defense, having easy success on the ground.

Mizzou's offense will put up points too in what will likely be a shootout, but Josh Heupel will coach his way to his first SEC win.

Tennessee gets the road win 34-27.

Matt

The Vols are precariously thin in several spots heading into today's game. Cooper Mays's injury may be the most significant. Tennessee's offensive line looks drastically different with Mays in the middle, and they needed him to take advantage of a mismatch in the run game. I think it comes down to this unit today. Tennessee's defense has made enough plays to win ball games for them, but they need the offensive to sustain success, especially a rushing attack today. I still like Tennessee's chances in this but it is going to be close.

31-30 Tennessee gets a pivotal SEC win in Josh Heupel's first season.

Dale

Tennessee wins a close one on the road in CoMo. The Vols have to avoid a flat start or a lag in the game, as Missouri will have success, but I like Tennessee's rushing attack to get the job done today. Hendon Hooker's running ability will stretch the field and create opportunities, and the defense will make enough plays late in the game to get the win.

31-24 Vols