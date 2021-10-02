CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

VR2 On SI Staff Predictions: Tennessee-Mizzou

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HSQZc_0cFA46Oi00

Tennessee and Missouri clash at noon ET (11 a.m. CT) today in a pivotal SEC East matchup.

The Vols are coming off a loss to Florida, while Mizzou enters after an overtime loss to Boston College.

Here are our bold predictions for today’s game in Columbia:

Jake

This game is a must-win for each team in the race for the SEC East, not to mention bowl eligibility.

I think that, with Hendon Hooker behind center, a heavy dose of UT running attack, and plenty of keying on Tyler Badie, Tennessee finds a way to get the job done.

Vols 31, Missouri 24 (readjusted from my podcast prediction earlier this week)

Jack

Tennessee knows this is a must-win for bowl eligibility, and they will come out firing. They will capitalize on Mizzou's run defense, having easy success on the ground.

Mizzou's offense will put up points too in what will likely be a shootout, but Josh Heupel will coach his way to his first SEC win.

Tennessee gets the road win 34-27.

Matt

The Vols are precariously thin in several spots heading into today's game. Cooper Mays's injury may be the most significant. Tennessee's offensive line looks drastically different with Mays in the middle, and they needed him to take advantage of a mismatch in the run game. I think it comes down to this unit today. Tennessee's defense has made enough plays to win ball games for them, but they need the offensive to sustain success, especially a rushing attack today. I still like Tennessee's chances in this but it is going to be close.

31-30 Tennessee gets a pivotal SEC win in Josh Heupel's first season.

Dale

Tennessee wins a close one on the road in CoMo. The Vols have to avoid a flat start or a lag in the game, as Missouri will have success, but I like Tennessee's rushing attack to get the job done today. Hendon Hooker's running ability will stretch the field and create opportunities, and the defense will make enough plays late in the game to get the win.

31-24 Vols

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Alabama's loss to Texas A&M

Nick Saban has finally lost to one of his former assistant coaches. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M upset Alabama 41-38 on a last-second field goal, but really, Texas A&M pushed Alabama around for much of the night. The Tide came alive in the second half and outscored the Aggies 28-17, but the Tide’s defense just couldn’t get the stop when it needed to the most at the end of the game.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Eligibility#Sec#Missouri 24
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mack Brown’s Ridiculous Comment

Following a stunning loss to Florida State on Saturday night, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Tar Heels entered the 2021 college football season with plenty of hype. North Carolina was a top-10 team coming into the season and quarterback Sam Howell was seen as a potential top pick in next year’s NFL draft.
NFL
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Podcast
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
785
Followers
677
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy