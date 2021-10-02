Heyward continues to lead the way

ERIC MICELI FROM PHOENIX, AZ: When was the last time the Steelers had a draft pick in the top 10 of the first round? What about the last time they had the No. 1 overall pick?. ANSWER: The last time the Steelers had a pick in the top 10 of a draft was in 2000 when they selected wide receiver Plaxico Burress eighth overall. Dating all the way back to Chuck Noll's hiring in 1969, the Steelers have had six other drafts where they selected in the top 10: in 1989, they picked running back Tim Worley seventh overall; in 1987, they selected cornerback Rod Woodson 10th overall; in 1986, they selected guard John Rienstra ninth overall; in 1971, they selected receiver Frank Lewis eighth overall; in 1970, they selected quarterback Terry Bradshaw first overall; and in 1969, they selected defensive tackle Joe Greene fourth overall. That adds up to seven top 10 draft positions, including one No. 1 overall spot, in the last 53 drafts, while the Browns, as an example, have had 13 top 10 draft positions, including four No. 1 overall picks in the 22 seasons since they rejoined the NFL in 1999. So when the point is made about all the talent the Browns have on their roster, this makes it simple to explain why.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO