Chelsea 3-1 Southampton: Chalobah, Werner & Chilwell Get Blues Back to Winning Ways

On a rainy Saturday afternoon in west London, Chelsea hosted Southampton at Stamford Bridge for their Premier League match day six clash.

Thomas Tuchel's boys were dominant throughout the first half, with defender Trevoh Chalobah putting the Blues ahead inside 10 minutes.

Despite putting the ball into the Saints' net three times during the first half, the half-time score remained 1-0 after Romelu Lukaku's goal was called offside and Timo Werner's was called back for a previous foul from Cesar Azpilicueta.

SIPA USA

At the hour mark in the game, Southampton were given a chance to equalise after Ben Chilwell brought down Tino Livramento inside the box, leaving Martin Atkinson no chance but to award the Saints a penalty.

James Ward-Prowse sent Edouard Mendy the wrong way to make the score 1-1.

At the end of a nervy second half for the Blues, Timo Werner made it 2-1 in the 84th minute, putting Chelsea back at the top of the Premier League table once again.

The 90th minute saw Ben Chilwell's volley saved by Adam McCarthy but the ball had already crossed the line, making the score 3-1 in the home team's favour.

It didn't take the Blues long to take the lead on Saturday afternoon, as Trevoh Chalobah, who made his senior Chelsea debut this season, converted Ruben Loftus-Cheek's flick in the 9th minute.

The goal, that was flicked on from Ben Chilwell's corner, was Chalobah's second in a Chelsea jersey, and it put Chelsea at the top of the table, level with Liverpool for goals from set-pieces this season.

SIPA USA

Romelu Lukaku nearly made it 2-0 two minutes later, following a wonderfully worked Chelsea move that saw captain Cesar Azpilicueta put a ball into the box for Lukaku to latch upon, but the Belgian striker couldn't quite hit the target.

Both Adam Armstrong and James Ward-Prowse took attempts at the Chelsea goal from outside the area in the 21st and 22nd minutes, but neither found their way past Blues keeper Edouard Mendy.

A minute later saw Ruben Loftus-Cheek take a shot on the volley from outside the box up the other end of the pitch, narrowly missing the Saints' goal frame.

In the 26th minute, Ben Chilwell had the chance to get his own name on the scoresheet, after a wonderfully worked build-up that left him one-on-one with Saints' goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, but the full-back couldn't find the back of the net.

The 24-year-old earned himself another shot on target two minutes later but the ball was sent straight into McCarthy's arms.

SIPA USA

Antonio Rudiger produced a wonderful, mazing run in the 36th minute before putting the ball into talisman Romelu Lukaku who slotted the ball past McCarthy and into the back of the net.

Unfortunately however, the Belgian striker had drifted offside and Lukaku was denied a fifth goal since his return to Chelsea.

Five minutes later, out-of-favour Chelsea striker Timo Werner leapt above two Southampton defenders to head Hudson-Odoi's cross past McCarthy.

Sadly for the Blues, play was called back for a foul that Azpilicueta had previously committed on Kyle Walker-Peters and VAR disallowed the German his goal.

SIPA USA

Ben Chilwell brought Tino Livramento down inside the box in the 59th minute, giving the Saints a penalty that James Ward-Prowse converted moments later, sending Mendy the wrong way.

After two games out of the action due to injury, Mason Mount came on in the 65th minute to replace Hudson-Odoi.

A minute later, the youngster put in a fast ball for Chilwell to latch onto, but the full-back couldn't make up for his earlier mistake, as his shot was sent wide.

Timo Werner so nearly made it 2-1 in Chelsea's favour 72 minutes in, but a strong stop from McCarthy denied the German the chance to get his name on the scoresheet.

Chelsea were handed a boost in the 77th minute when Southampton were reduced to 10 men as a late tackle from Ward-Prowse on Jorginho led to a VAR intervention and a red card for the 26-year-old.

Ross Barkley made his first Premier League appearance for Chelsea in over a year as he replaced Loftus-Cheek in the 83rd minute.

SIPA USA

One minute later, Timo Werner finally managed to get his goal, finishing Azpilicueta's first time ball across the penalty area, bringing the score to 2-1 in Chelsea's favour.

In the 90th minute, Chilwell made it 3-1 to the Blues, after a back-and-forth inside the Saints' penalty area with Lukaku and Azpilicueta both hitting the woodwork, before the English full-back's volley crossed the line immediately afterwards.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube