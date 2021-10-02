CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southampton, NY

Chelsea 3-1 Southampton: Chalobah, Werner & Chilwell Get Blues Back to Winning Ways

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

On a rainy Saturday afternoon in west London, Chelsea hosted Southampton at Stamford Bridge for their Premier League match day six clash.

Thomas Tuchel's boys were dominant throughout the first half, with defender Trevoh Chalobah putting the Blues ahead inside 10 minutes.

Despite putting the ball into the Saints' net three times during the first half, the half-time score remained 1-0 after Romelu Lukaku's goal was called offside and Timo Werner's was called back for a previous foul from Cesar Azpilicueta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPF2S_0cFA3iPU00
SIPA USA

At the hour mark in the game, Southampton were given a chance to equalise after Ben Chilwell brought down Tino Livramento inside the box, leaving Martin Atkinson no chance but to award the Saints a penalty.

James Ward-Prowse sent Edouard Mendy the wrong way to make the score 1-1.

At the end of a nervy second half for the Blues, Timo Werner made it 2-1 in the 84th minute, putting Chelsea back at the top of the Premier League table once again.

The 90th minute saw Ben Chilwell's volley saved by Adam McCarthy but the ball had already crossed the line, making the score 3-1 in the home team's favour.

It didn't take the Blues long to take the lead on Saturday afternoon, as Trevoh Chalobah, who made his senior Chelsea debut this season, converted Ruben Loftus-Cheek's flick in the 9th minute.

The goal, that was flicked on from Ben Chilwell's corner, was Chalobah's second in a Chelsea jersey, and it put Chelsea at the top of the table, level with Liverpool for goals from set-pieces this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xoGok_0cFA3iPU00
SIPA USA

Romelu Lukaku nearly made it 2-0 two minutes later, following a wonderfully worked Chelsea move that saw captain Cesar Azpilicueta put a ball into the box for Lukaku to latch upon, but the Belgian striker couldn't quite hit the target.

Both Adam Armstrong and James Ward-Prowse took attempts at the Chelsea goal from outside the area in the 21st and 22nd minutes, but neither found their way past Blues keeper Edouard Mendy.

A minute later saw Ruben Loftus-Cheek take a shot on the volley from outside the box up the other end of the pitch, narrowly missing the Saints' goal frame.

In the 26th minute, Ben Chilwell had the chance to get his own name on the scoresheet, after a wonderfully worked build-up that left him one-on-one with Saints' goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, but the full-back couldn't find the back of the net.

The 24-year-old earned himself another shot on target two minutes later but the ball was sent straight into McCarthy's arms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyjxE_0cFA3iPU00
SIPA USA

Antonio Rudiger produced a wonderful, mazing run in the 36th minute before putting the ball into talisman Romelu Lukaku who slotted the ball past McCarthy and into the back of the net.

Unfortunately however, the Belgian striker had drifted offside and Lukaku was denied a fifth goal since his return to Chelsea.

Five minutes later, out-of-favour Chelsea striker Timo Werner leapt above two Southampton defenders to head Hudson-Odoi's cross past McCarthy.

Sadly for the Blues, play was called back for a foul that Azpilicueta had previously committed on Kyle Walker-Peters and VAR disallowed the German his goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KlxMg_0cFA3iPU00
SIPA USA

Ben Chilwell brought Tino Livramento down inside the box in the 59th minute, giving the Saints a penalty that James Ward-Prowse converted moments later, sending Mendy the wrong way.

After two games out of the action due to injury, Mason Mount came on in the 65th minute to replace Hudson-Odoi.

A minute later, the youngster put in a fast ball for Chilwell to latch onto, but the full-back couldn't make up for his earlier mistake, as his shot was sent wide.

Timo Werner so nearly made it 2-1 in Chelsea's favour 72 minutes in, but a strong stop from McCarthy denied the German the chance to get his name on the scoresheet.

Chelsea were handed a boost in the 77th minute when Southampton were reduced to 10 men as a late tackle from Ward-Prowse on Jorginho led to a VAR intervention and a red card for the 26-year-old.

Ross Barkley made his first Premier League appearance for Chelsea in over a year as he replaced Loftus-Cheek in the 83rd minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tf9Dg_0cFA3iPU00
SIPA USA

One minute later, Timo Werner finally managed to get his goal, finishing Azpilicueta's first time ball across the penalty area, bringing the score to 2-1 in Chelsea's favour.

In the 90th minute, Chilwell made it 3-1 to the Blues, after a back-and-forth inside the Saints' penalty area with Lukaku and Azpilicueta both hitting the woodwork, before the English full-back's volley crossed the line immediately afterwards.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Southampton final score: Blues battle past Saints

Chelsea vs Southampton may look like a routine win for the Blues, but it was anything but at a rain-soaked Stamford Bridge. Trevoh Chalobah put Chelsea ahead, but James Ward-Prowse equalized before he was sent off. Late on Chelsea scored twice as Timo Werner was the hero, then Ben Chilwell...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chelsea, NY
City
Southampton, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
FanSided

Chelsea vs Southampton team news, Saints get double boost

Southampton head to Chelsea on Saturday in the hope of pulling off a surprise result to kick start their own season. Things had been looking okay for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side after some solid performances at the beginning of the season but last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Wolves proved that not everything is clicking right now.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tacoma News Tribune

Late goals secure Chelsea 3-1 win over Southampton in EPL

Late goals by Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell sent Chelsea to the top of the Premier League after a 3-1 win over 10-man Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. James Ward-Prowse scored an equalizer for Southampton from the penalty spot only to be sent off in the 77th minute for a late, lunging tackle on Jorginho. That opened the door for Werner and Chilwell to return the Blues to winning ways after back-to-back losses against Manchester City in the league and Juventus in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 3-1 Southampton: Thomas Tuchel bemused by VAR decision

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says the use of VAR in his side's 3-1 win over Southampton did not make sense after a Timo Werner header was ruled out in the first half for a foul by Cesar Azpilicueta on Kyle Walker-Peters in the build-up. MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 3-1 Southampton. Watch...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Alex Mccarthy
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Chilwell
chatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel hails his Chelsea stars for their 'deserved' win over Southampton after back-to-back defeats... but the German was left 'very angry' by VAR's decision to rule out Timo Werner's first-half goal

Thomas Tuchel claims he could not believe Chelsea were denied a goal in the first half before they triumphed in a 'better performance' against Southampton. Chelsea returned to winning-form as they bounced back from back-to-back defeats to beat a winless Southampton 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Trevor Chalobah, Timo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea vs Southampton score predictions: Win before break

Chelsea prepares to host Southampton in the final Premier League match before the international break. The Blues come into the contest having dropped their last two contests in all competitions. Both the 1-0 losses to Manchester City and Juventus respectively have been soul crushing as Thomas Tuchel’s men have looked strangely uncomfortable going forward. The contest against Saints provides them with the perfect opportunity to bounce back in stylish fashion, although Ralph Hasenhuttl has given the London side fits in the past. It’s set to be an entertaining clash between two familiar managers and their high-tempo styles of play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Southampton’s Livramento on “pleasure” at playing back at Chelsea

Southampton defender and former Chelsea talent Tino Livramento admitted it was a pleasure to play back at the club he grew up at on Saturday. The 18-year-old was part of a Saints team that performed well up until the final 15 minutes and looked set for a point courtesy of a James Ward-Prowse penalty that was won by a typically determined Livramento drive into the box. However, a costly Ward-Prowse red card and two late Chelsea goals saw an eventual 3-1 scoreline in favour of the hosts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#Belgian
The Guardian

Timo Werner strikes late to grab Chelsea victory over 10-man Southampton

Stamford Bridge had become an anxious place by the time Thomas Tuchel readied his final change in the 83rd minute. The doubts were starting to build. Under pressure after those limp defeats to Manchester City and Juventus, Chelsea were looking frazzled after allowing this game to spiral out of control, and it was hard to see where a winner was coming from when Tuchel turned to one of England’s forgotten men, telling Ross Barkley to come on instead of Kai Havertz or Hakim Ziyech.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuchel pleased with ‘deserved’ win against Southampton as Chelsea overcome VAR nonsense

One certainly cannot accuse Saturday’s game between Chelsea and Southampton as boring, with both sides playing high octane football in the pouring rain at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea took the lead early, failed to build on it, missed a couple great chances, got victimized by VAR, then gave up a silly equalizer in the second half before VAR intervened the other way upgrading James Ward-Prowse’s yellow card to a red, and we won it late with two goals in the final ten minutes against ten men.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Chelsea 3-1 Southampton, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea came out with plenty of intention and the appropriate and required levels of effort and desire to arrest the two-game slide of back-to-back 1-0 defeats, and it didn’t take long for us to open the scoring. Ben Chilwell, starting his first Premier League match of the season, took the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
369
Followers
3K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy