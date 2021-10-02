Lee Corso Makes His Pick
College Gameday is not complete until Coach Lee Corso makes his head gear selection. It's the last image most college football fans see just before footballs fly through the air on noon kickoffs all across the country.
Saturday, College Gameday was in Athens, Georgia for the matchup between the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
Corso opened the College Gameday show with a Woo-Pig Suey chant just to rile up the crowd just a bit inside of Myer Quad in the heart of Athens. Though when it came down to picking time, Coach Corso put on the Hairy Dawg head for the second time this season.
Corso picked the Dawgs to beat Clemson to open the 2021 season in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Pregame Storylines
Injury Report
- QB JT Daniels (Lat) - Questionable
- WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Limited
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable
- DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT
- TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited
- DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Limited
- WR Arian Smith (Shin/calf) - Questionable
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
- DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
Pregame
JT Daniels was announced as the starter for this game during pregame warmups. This announcement should quell the rumors that Daniels would be unavailable for today's game.
You May Also Like:
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.
Comments / 0