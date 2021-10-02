CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee Corso Makes His Pick

By Brooks Austin
 8 days ago

College Gameday is not complete until Coach Lee Corso makes his head gear selection. It's the last image most college football fans see just before footballs fly through the air on noon kickoffs all across the country.

Saturday, College Gameday was in Athens, Georgia for the matchup between the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Corso opened the College Gameday show with a Woo-Pig Suey chant just to rile up the crowd just a bit inside of Myer Quad in the heart of Athens. Though when it came down to picking time, Coach Corso put on the Hairy Dawg head for the second time this season.

Corso picked the Dawgs to beat Clemson to open the 2021 season in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pregame Storylines

Injury Report

  • QB JT Daniels (Lat) - Questionable
  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Limited
  • Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable
  • DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Limited
  • WR Arian Smith (Shin/calf) - Questionable
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
  • DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

Pregame

JT Daniels was announced as the starter for this game during pregame warmups. This announcement should quell the rumors that Daniels would be unavailable for today's game.

