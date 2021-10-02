The Chicago Cubs Have Clinched!!! … the Number Seven Overall Pick
That’s just as exciting as a playoff berth, right?!?! POP THE CHAMPAGNE BABY!!!. Although it would’ve been more fun if the clincher had come by virtue of a Twins win simultaneous to the Cubs drubbing the Cardinals or something, no dice, as the Twins couldn’t beat the Royals and the Cubs got walked off on by the Cardinals. It’s fine, though. Same outcome: Cubs clinch the number seven overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.www.bleachernation.com
