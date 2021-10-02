The Chicago Cubs Have Clinched!!! … the Number Seven Overall Pick

The 2021 baseball season is rapidly winding down, and it is hard to believe that such a crazy regular season is coming to a close. However, with that being said, it is time to look into the 2022 season and the overall future of this Chicago Cubs team. There are so many questions that remain unanswered. One of the topics in question that is probably overlooked is Jason Heyward and his future with the team.

