CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Jury Convicts MS-13 Member Of Assault With A Deadly Weapon, Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04S24H_0cFA1vi700

A jury found Lorenzo Amador, 23, of Mendota, guilty of one count of assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Amador was a member of La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), a violent criminal street gang that engages in racketeering activity, including murder, kidnapping, extortion, and drug trafficking.

On Aug. 12, 2018, Amador and fellow MS-13 members kicked, hit, and stabbed a member of a rival gang in the back with a knife, slicing his diaphragm and sending him to the emergency room where he had to have life-saving surgery.

After the attack, Amador logged on to his Facebook account and used coded language to send word of the attack to his fellow MS-13 members.

His message was intercepted by a wiretap on the Facebook account of one of his fellow MS-13 members.

In the days following the stabbing, Amador’s fellow MS-13 members called each other in frantic efforts to warn Amador that police might be closing in on him and to try to help him flee Mendota, which he did. Police eventually caught him two months later.

Amador also joined a drug conspiracy, which he participated in by driving to Los Angeles to help the gang pick up drugs, returning to Mendota with the drugs, and selling them for the gang.

Several of Amador’s co-defendants have been sentenced, and others have pleaded guilty and are scheduled for sentencing later this year.

Amador is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd on Dec. 17, 2021. Amador faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

  • Michigan Lottery Winner Dies Before Spending His Jackpot
  • 77-Year-Old Florida Woman Killed When Front End Loader Reverses Over Her Car
  • EXCLUSIVE: Jailed Marine Who Demanded Accountability Offered To Resign Under Honorable Conditions And Was Rejected
  • Florida Man Arrested For Accosting And Stalking Female Trump Supporter
  • Florida Man ‘Pulls A Tyson’ Bites Off Friends Ear After Transporting Drunk Woman In Wheel Barrel
  • You’ve Gotta Be Nuts! Florida Man Submits To Voluntary At-Home Castration, Would-Be Urologist Gets 3 Years
  • Florida Man Sticks His Hand In A Jaguar Cage At The Zoo, Jaguar 1 – Florida Man 0

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 4

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Dies After Highway Motorcycle Gang Shootout On I-4

The woman who was struck with a bullet in the Friday motorcycle gang shootout on I-4 near in Polk County has died, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday during a press briefing, it started as a physical fight when two groups of rival bikers, the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club and the Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Club then passed each other on I-4.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
City
Mendota, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Three Defendants Sentenced to Prison in Multi-State Dog Fighting Conspiracy

Three defendants have been sentenced for their roles in an interstate dogfighting network across the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, and New Jersey. According to court documents, from at least 2013 to 2018, Chester A. Moody, Jr., 47, of Glenn Dale, Maryland; Emmanuel A. Powe, Sr., 46, of Frederick, Maryland; and Odell S. Anderson, Sr., 52, of the District of Columbia, sponsored and exhibited dogs, as well as participated in almost every other aspect of dogfighting: selling, buying, possessing, training, transporting, delivering and receiving dogs so that those dogs could be used in dog fighting ventures.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Organized Crime#Gang Members
The Free Press - TFP

Where Are Migrants Crossing The Southern Border?

Border officials reported that most encounters with migrants illegally entering the U.S. occurred in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, according to Customs and Border Protection data. Immigration officials encountered 441,855 migrants in the Rio Grande Valley sector between January and August 2021, according to CBP data. More than 1.3 million migrants...
IMMIGRATION
The Free Press - TFP

60-Year-Old Hudson Man Killed In Sunday Motorcycle Crash

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – A 60-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened just before 8:00 pm on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, two motorcycles were traveling southbound in the inside turn lane of US-19, approaching the intersection of Meridian Boulevard, nearly parallel to each other in the same lane.
HUDSON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Free Press - TFP

Passengers With Guns In Carry-On Bags At Pittsburgh International Airport Now Face Revocation Of Concealed Carry Permit

PITTSBURGH, PA, – Acting United States Attorney Steve Kaufman has announced a new way of dealing with travelers who have guns in their carry-on bags at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoints. Following is the statement he issued today during a news conference hosted by Transportation Security Administration (TSA). “Unfortunately, it...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
69K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy