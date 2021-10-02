CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Novi’s Motor City Comic Con Will Require All Attendees to Wear Masks

By Tony LaBrie
 8 days ago
This year's Motor City Comic Con in Novi will require all staff, exhibitors and attendees to wear a mask. Normally when people attend the Motor City Comic Con, they show up wearing some form of a mask anyway because it's part of their costume. This year they'll be wearing a mask for an entirely different reason.

