A Brunkhorst-Heins Couple
About two weeks ago, Gerard Fiehler and I attended the Heins Family Reunion in Jacob, Illinois. Today, I will discuss the history of one of the children to come out of the family of Leo and Anna (Versemann) Heins. Sarah Johanna Heins was the 4th child born into this family and is today’s birthday girl. She was born on October 2, 1888 and baptized at Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois. An image of her baptism record from that congregation’s books is displayed here.lutheranmuseum.com
