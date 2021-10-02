A Brunkhorst-Heins Couple

We are the homeowners cited in the Herald Journal article from Sept. 23, “Fire on Providence porch appears more than teen prank.” On Sept. 21, Jeanette was awoken shortly after midnight to see flames rising on the porch of our 120-year-old historic wood home. While she was able to extinguish the fire and close the propane valve, the outcome could have been tragic. As anyone who has faced this would feel, we are concerned about our safety and upset that any person would believe this to be an appropriate action for any reason. Yet we are filled with gratitude for our friends, community and the Cache Sheriff’s Office for responding so quickly. The law officers followed up in a concerned and diligent manner. This makes us feel safer. We are also grateful to the Herald Journal for seeing the importance of getting this news out to the Cache Valley community.

PROVIDENCE, UT ・ 9 DAYS AGO