Family Relationships

A Brunkhorst-Heins Couple

By Warren Schmidt
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout two weeks ago, Gerard Fiehler and I attended the Heins Family Reunion in Jacob, Illinois. Today, I will discuss the history of one of the children to come out of the family of Leo and Anna (Versemann) Heins. Sarah Johanna Heins was the 4th child born into this family and is today’s birthday girl. She was born on October 2, 1888 and baptized at Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois. An image of her baptism record from that congregation’s books is displayed here.

Related
August and Anna Ahner

On a number of occasions, I have told the stories of several children in the same family. Then I later tell the story of the parents of those children. That will be the case again today. I have previously written about children of August and Anna Ahner, and now you will be told the story of August and Anna. I ran across this story because today was the date of this couple’s wedding.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Claus’s Wives – Two Thurm’s and a Koenig

One of the common first names for Germans from the Hanover area that settled in Perry County is Claus. Also, there are two churches in this area that had several men included in their membership with the name, Claus. Those two churches are Immanuel Lutheran Church in Altenburg and Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar. Today’s birthday boy is a Claus from Immanuel, Altenburg who lived on The Ridge. The Ridge was well-populated with Claus’s.
RELIGION
Who Operated the Telegraph?

I have now published my new book, Wittenberg ’04: Coming of a Railroad. I assure you that my intent in telling you this is not to sell my book. This book is classified as historical fiction, but I did attempt to tell the stories of real people and give an accounting of real events. Not every detail in the book is completely accurate. I confess to that. The story you will read today gives evidence that at least one of the characters in this book could not have been doing his job in 1904. The main character in this tale is Otto Fassel, who is today’s birthday boy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The not-so-odd couple

They’ve been together six years. People often see them in a pasture along Berthoud Parkway where they stand together, a team of two. If one comes to greet you, the other follows. They seem to agree: together is better. Their differences are clear. Tracker, from the family Equidae, is a tall, charming fellow, wide in the girth with a tremendous rump. He cuts a striking figure in his coat of black and white. An American Paint Horse. Daisy, from family Bovidae, is shorter with prominent hip bones (a common family trait), yet she is wider and heavier than her companion. A docile but mischievous Jersey cow. They are two members of the larger mixed family of Stephen and Marlene Charles of Berthoud.
BERTHOUD, CO
One Couple Gives Back To Their City

A huge thank you to Leo Elwood and Amy Wells for taking the initiative and cleaning around the City. Your hard work did not go unnoticed! Thank you for taking pride in our town. In a Facebook post by The City of Kenton, many local businesses thank the couple for cleaning up the sidewalks infront of their business. Sometimes the smallest things mean the most to someone and Leo and Amy are making a difference.
KENTON, OH
Andreas and Anna – The Hilpert’s

Andreas and Anna were married on this date 143 years ago. You will read their story today. I will begin with the groom. Georg Andreas Dietrich Hilpert was born on December 7, 1852, the son of George and Anna (Popp) Hilpert. He was the 6th child in a family of 7. He was baptized at Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna, Missouri. An image of his baptism record is shown below.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
Motorious

Philadelphia Cops Terrorized By Donuts

The street takeover cancer is spreading and becoming bolder... If you haven’t been paying attention, street takeovers have been sweeping the nation recently, and participants in one made a strong statement the night of October 2. The crowd of hundreds gathered in front of Philadelphia’s city hall, shutting down the road while different muscle cars did smokey donuts on the public road. It as a demonstration of power as these criminals (because they were absolutely breaking the law) thumbed their nose at city government and the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Madison Police Busy Couple Days

September 28, 2021, in the Taco Bell Parking Lot, Madison Police Sr. Patrolman Aaron Watson arrested Jerry L. Bennett 56, Deputy, Indiana, on a warrant for probation violation. The Jefferson County, Indiana, warrant was for prior charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. The subsequent search of Bennett's person and vehicle, following his arrest, found him to be in possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony and possession of paraphernalia class "A" misdemeanor. Officer Watson was assisted by Officers Curtis Shelpman and Josh Nolan. Bennett has the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty.
MADISON, IN
For the homeless, a lifeboat in downtown Astoria

Homeless people now have a place downtown where they can gather indoors during the day. Filling Empty Bellies, a nonprofit that offers food to anyone who is hungry, recently moved into an underground space on Commercial Street. In the main area, visitors can sit at tables and enjoy the day’s...
ASTORIA, OR
Missouri couple sues law enforcement

In July 2017, law enforcement officers around the region were on the lookout for Gerald “Mike” Bullinger, a man suspected of murdering two women and a teenager in Idaho. Bullinger’s vehicle was spotted in northwest Wyoming that month and soon after, authorities thought they caught a break: A worker at Yellowstone National Park’s East Entrance reported seeing the fugitive heading toward Cody.
MISSOURI STATE
Petersburg couple celebrating 50 years

PETERSBURG -- Mr. and Mrs. Douglas C. Jennings of Petersburg observed their golden wedding anniversary recently. They celebrated Aug. 6, during a family reunion in Pentwater. The couple’s children and daughter-in-law are Daniel and Samantha Jennings of Tecumseh and Dori Mehan of Dundee. They also have four grandchildren. Mr. Jennings...
PETERSBURG, MI
Standoff In St. Paul Ends Peacefully With Man In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police helped negotiate a peaceful ending to an armed standoff Friday afternoon. According to police, officers responded late in the morning to a call at the intersection of Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue, where they encountered a man was threatening to shoot himself and others. Bystanders and area businesses were evacuated. (credit: CBS) A crisis negotiating unit was able to keep people safe as officers spoke with the man and later took him into custody. Officers initially responded to the intersection on a report that a man was shot in the arm. That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.   More On WCCO.com: 3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured Mark Rosen Sounds Vikings Gjallarhorn In Honor Of Wife, Denise 'Insane, It's Been Super Busy': Vet Clinics Overwhelmed, Owners Waiting Weeks To Get Pets Checked Out ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin
SAINT PAUL, MN
Targeted Providence couple offers thanks

We are the homeowners cited in the Herald Journal article from Sept. 23, “Fire on Providence porch appears more than teen prank.” On Sept. 21, Jeanette was awoken shortly after midnight to see flames rising on the porch of our 120-year-old historic wood home. While she was able to extinguish the fire and close the propane valve, the outcome could have been tragic. As anyone who has faced this would feel, we are concerned about our safety and upset that any person would believe this to be an appropriate action for any reason. Yet we are filled with gratitude for our friends, community and the Cache Sheriff’s Office for responding so quickly. The law officers followed up in a concerned and diligent manner. This makes us feel safer. We are also grateful to the Herald Journal for seeing the importance of getting this news out to the Cache Valley community.
PROVIDENCE, UT

