Fall Fun in Shawnee

I’m so far behind schedule this week. I’ve had a little bug problem in my kitchen, thanks to the dry dog food, and I’ve been working very hard to get rid of them. It’s not easy to rid yourself of such critters and even after they’re gone, there’s still that feeling about whether or not they are “really” gone. Contrary to its current appearance with dishes, glasses, mugs, and small appliances and pots and pans everywhere but in the actual cupboards, my kitchen is incredibly clean and sanitized right now. But I still live in fear of those little demon bugs. Yuk. Fingers crossed. Oh, and by the way, I will never, ever, have any kind of dry foods in the cabinets or on counters again. They will be in the fridge or freezer from now on. And the dog food is in a bin outside on the porch.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO