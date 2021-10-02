CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Fun in Shawnee

visitshawnee.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall means cooler weather and annual fun in Shawnee. Between all the outdoor opportunities and the many events this time of year, you will want to spend a few weekends in Shawnee to experience it all. Here’s our favorite fall fun in Shawnee:. Sunshine Shelly’s Pumpkin Patch is 20 acres...

www.visitshawnee.com

95 Rock KKNN

Photo Gallery: Fun Times At Fruita Fall Festival

When it comes to putting on big festivals, I don't think anyone does it better than the town of Fruita. I'm sure the kiddos were disappointed there wasn't a carnival this year, but that doesn't mean Fruita Fall Festival wasn't as good as ever. Festival organizers made sure there would be plenty of fun for the kids including bounce houses, face painting, carnival games, and some kid-friendly axe throwing. Oh, and by the way, they are hoping to be able to find a traveling carnival for next year's event.
FRUITA, CO
yourstephenvilletx.com

Lone Star Family Farm hosts fall fun

Lone Star Family Farm, 4199 Highway 67, Stephenville, is hosting Corn Maze and Fall Fun on the Farm through Nov. 6. Visit the 100-acre farm featuring thousands of pumpkins and more than 20 farm attractions including a giant 8-acre corn maze. Other attractions include a pumpkin patch, hayride, cow train ride, racing pigs, farm animals, corn cannon, giant slides, play area, sunflowers, fall photo ops, and food.
STEPHENVILLE, TX
Uncharted Traveling

Where to find Fall family fun around Memphis

One of the best things about the Fall in Memphis is that we get a reprieve from the sweltering heat of summer, and that makes it perfect for getting outside and enjoying some Fall activities. October is almost here and temperatures are dropping; that means there is Fall fun to be had! Here are all the best places to find your Autumn adventures in and around Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
oilcity.news

Pumpkin fun and fall craft fair at the Pumpkin Fest

CASPER, Wyo. — The 307 Vendor Co-Op is hosting their second annual Pumpkin Fest October 9 at Antelope Park in Bar Nunn. The event will take place Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will be a craft fair, vendor market, and event day supporting Mimi’s House. Mimi’s House is a nonprofit that helps provide a home for homeless children from the ages of sixteen to nineteen.
CASPER, WY
kalb.com

Fall Fun Events in Cenla 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We’re working to put together a list of local, fun events for fall! Don’t see your event on the list? Email us at news@kalb.com to let us know! (You can also scroll to the bottom of this page to share photos of your costumes and fall fun activities!)
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WGNtv.com

Fall fun for everyone at Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement is an award-winning family-friendly outdoor history museum located in Naperville, featuring 13 acres of learning and interactive opportunities for all ages. On October 1 & 2, traditional German cuisine and authentic beer will be overflowing in our giant heated tent, with live polka bands, rock music, themed contests, and activities.
NAPERVILLE, IL
buffalorising.com

Batavia Downs Offers A Bevy of Fun Fall Activities

Fall promises to be a busy season at Batavia Downs, with a robust line-up of special events in addition to its year-round offerings of live horse racing, gaming, and dining. The Batavia Downs horse track originally opened in 1940. As the sport waned in popularity, the track fell on hard times in later years. In 1999 it was purchased by Off Track Betting and in 2005 it expanded into the destination it is today, combining its legacy attraction of live horse racing with a small casino that has since grown, restaurants, and a hotel and events space.
BATAVIA, NY
visitfayettevillewv.com

Fall Fun Guide Fayetteville 2021

As temperatures cool, and the leaves start to change colors, it’s a great time to enjoy a fun fall getaway weekend in Fayetteville. To enjoy autumn to the fullest extent, we’ve put together Fayetteville’s Fun Guide. Fall is the perfect time to experience all that Fayetteville has to offer with gorgeous temperatures, changing leaves, and loads of fall fun.
Marshall County Tribune-Courier

Fall Fun Fest set for Saturday

The all-things-fall Fall Fun Fest is set for October 2 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Memorial Park. This annual event is co-sponsored by Calvert Area Development Association and the City of Calvert City. The Fall Fun Fest has become a tradition for Calvert City, bringing all the favorite...
CALVERT CITY, KY
riverjournalonline.com

Fall Fun for Everyone in the River Towns

It’s that time of year again, when our little towns take the amber-crested spotlight and droves of tourists sojourn to catch all the fall feels, rich in history, scenery and of course, legends. With no shortage of things to do this month, here’s our list for the scare-seekers and scaredy-cats...
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
chanhassen.mn.us

Dance for Fun Fall Classes - Ballet & Tap

This is a combo class that includes ballet and tap techniques, basic rhythm and tap choreography, and the foundation of ballet. Ages 5-7. No classes: MEA Thursday/Saturday Oct. 14 & 16.
CHANHASSEN, MN
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown: Fall fun at Farm Institute

I’m so far behind schedule this week. I’ve had a little bug problem in my kitchen, thanks to the dry dog food, and I’ve been working very hard to get rid of them. It’s not easy to rid yourself of such critters and even after they’re gone, there’s still that feeling about whether or not they are “really” gone. Contrary to its current appearance with dishes, glasses, mugs, and small appliances and pots and pans everywhere but in the actual cupboards, my kitchen is incredibly clean and sanitized right now. But I still live in fear of those little demon bugs. Yuk. Fingers crossed. Oh, and by the way, I will never, ever, have any kind of dry foods in the cabinets or on counters again. They will be in the fridge or freezer from now on. And the dog food is in a bin outside on the porch.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Spinal Column

Fall Fun in Central Park

The Milford Township Parks and Recreation Committee wrapped up the season’s events with the Fall Picnic in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25. Attendees enjoyed cider and donuts, bounce houses, a petting farm, sack races and presentations from biologist Terri Neill, of the Science Alive program. The Parks and Recreation...
MILFORD, MI
Salem News Online

Fall fun in Leetonia

Vendors, local artists and residents gathered Saturday morning for the Leetonia Fall Festival. Artist Ron Moore Jr. donated a drawing to be raffled off with proceeds benefiting the Splash Pad fund. Community members Missy Cooper, Christina Capaldi, Tara Moffatt and Courtney Branch put the festival together as a community contribution.
LEETONIA, OH
StatelineKids

Fall 5Ks and Fun Runs in the Stateline

Fall is a great time to run a 5K (3.1 miles) or participate in a fun run. These races are often held by non-profit organizations and are a major source of fundraising each year! Here’s a list of upcoming races in the Stateline area this Fall and what they support.
ROCKFORD, IL
southpasadena.net

Fall Fun Around Town

The temperature is starting to drop and pumpkin spice everything has made its debut… fall has arrived! It’s time to ease into the new season and enjoy this change of pace before the holidays start. Here is what we have our eye on around town…. Wine Tasting at Mission Wines.
Messenger

Fall fun at the SpringVale Farm

HUMBOLDT — Desirae Thielen, 14, of Mason City, had only been practicing trick horse riding for a couple of weeks prior to performing with the Dragonfire Dancing Horses team at Pumpkins and Ponies on Saturday. It was also her first time at the popular fall event on the SpringVale Farm,...
FORT DODGE, IA
WNDU

Fall fun in full swing at Thistleberry Farm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get in the fall spirit and enjoy the beautiful weather, you may want to head to Thistleberry Farm in South Bend. Activities open now for the season include corn mazes, jumping pillows, a cow train, duck races and more. “A lot...
SOUTH BEND, IN
MyStateline.com

Fun fall plans with Carz R Us!

Matt Aukes, owner of Carz R Us, tells us about their school program and other fall plans. You can visit them at carzrus.net or call them at 815-877-4277.
pinecountynews.com

Fall fun in Sandstone this weekend

Oktoberfest is back in Sandstone 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 after a two year hiatus. Residents can lounge on blankets or in lawn chairs as they enjoy the toe-tapping music of the Bavarian Musikmeisters from 2 - 5 p.m. Kids of all ages can carve a pumpkin, goof off in the selfie photo booth or participate in games. There will be a coloring contest, kids crafts and a bouncy house.
SANDSTONE, MN

