*MAJOR SPOILERS FOR SEASON 4 OF ON MY BLOCK BELOW!*. The time has come to say goodbye to our crew. The series finale of On My Block is here, and as much as we would love to continue watching the Core Four, it's only right for us to say goodbye as they go their separate ways thanks to college and adulting. Things are changing in Freeridge, but that doesn't mean our fave show can't go out with a bang. So what exactly goes down in the series finale?

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO