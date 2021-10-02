Canadiens' Niku diagnosed with concussion
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Sami Niku sustained a concussion in Friday night's exhibition loss to the Ottawa Senators, Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said Saturday. Senators forward Josh Norris hit Niku into the boards from behind early in the first period of Ottawa's 7-2 win. Niku left the game and later returned for several more shifts in the opening frame, but he didn't play over the final 40 minutes. Norris wasn't penalized for the incident.www.thescore.com
