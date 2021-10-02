Canadiens' Niku diagnosed with concussion

The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Morgan Adams-Moisan to a one-year contract through the 2021-22 AHL season. Adams-Moisan, 24 (2/6/97), has recorded 1-1=2 points and 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 16 career AHL games with Laval. He earned 8-6=14 points with a +3 rating and 123 penalty minutes (PIM) in 37 games with the Fort Wayne Comets of the ECHL during the 2020-21 season and added 1-2=3 points in seven postseason games to help Fort Wayne claim the 2021 Kelly Cup Championship. The 6-2, 216-pound winger has earned 32-24=56 points with 288 PIM in 134 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Maine.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO