Canadiens' Niku diagnosed with concussion

By Josh Gold-Smith
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontreal Canadiens defenseman Sami Niku sustained a concussion in Friday night's exhibition loss to the Ottawa Senators, Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said Saturday. Senators forward Josh Norris hit Niku into the boards from behind early in the first period of Ottawa's 7-2 win. Niku left the game and later returned for several more shifts in the opening frame, but he didn't play over the final 40 minutes. Norris wasn't penalized for the incident.

Sami Niku
Josh Norris
Winnipeg Jets
Finland
Montreal Canadiens
Ottawa Senators
