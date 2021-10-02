Eradicating domestic violence in our families, community
Domestic abuse is a growing problem in our society. Unfortunately, the church is often an unwitting participant in the ongoing trauma and violence. Since the month of October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it is appropriate the church take a prayerful and Biblical stand against all domestic abuse. This includes physical, emotional, sexual, spiritual, and psychological violence of any kind and all forms of dehumanization.www.ruidosonews.com
Comments / 0