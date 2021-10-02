Eradicating domestic violence in our families, community

The Crossroads Crisis Center is working hard this month to bring Domestic Violence Awareness to our area. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and our local crisis center has an array of events to get the community involved. One of the events includes tree planting and decorating. Every year, Crossroads decorates trees around Lima in purple ribbons and bulbs, and they even plant a new tree every year. The crisis center says their main goal is to educate people about domestic violence.

LIMA, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO