Jefferson County, PA

State police investigate theft of safe from residence in Jefferson County

By Jared Weaver
 8 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are currently investigating a theft of a safe and $350 in change from a residential area in Snyder Township from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26.

The safe, a laptop and the money were stolen sometime between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. in the area of Route 219 according to the police report. Police do not know if it was just one or multiple people that acted.

The theft is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police DuBois at (814) 765-1533.

