CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

Shaw: The failed Fargo recall, an unjust sentence and other thoughts

By Jim Shaw
Jamestown Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlso, they acted like a bunch of childish brats. It was rude that during a school board meeting, organizer Allie Ollenburger said they were going to show the board “how many people are fed up and done with you guys not listening.” Much worse was that the recall group deliberately refused to wear masks during that school board meeting, even though signs were posted in the building that masks were required. We all have to obey rules that we might not agree with. By disobeying that rule, the recall group sent the horrible message that rules don’t matter to them, and they sent the message to the public that they weren’t fit for the school board.

www.jamestownsun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM -- A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for creating a way to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

U.S. Navy nuclear engineer, wife charged with selling nuclear submarine secrets

A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information to someone he thought worked for a foreign government, but who turned out to be an FBI agent. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from the Pentagon on the extraordinary case that combines allegations of spying, nuclear submarine secrets, and a peanut butter sandwich.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
The Hill

US describes talks with Taliban as 'candid and professional'

Biden administration officials over the weekend held their first face-to-face meeting with Taliban leaders since the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in late August. A State Department official described the talks, held in Qatar, as "candid and professional." "The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy