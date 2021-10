It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Friday, Oct. 8 has a new top movie! The teen slasher film There's Someone Inside Your House -- which we explain right here -- moves into the No. 1 spot in its second day on the list, moving Jake Gyllenhaal's The Guilty into second. The only movie new to the list is the 2011 romantic comedy Something Borrowed, starring Kate Hudson and Ginnifer Goodwin as best friends who swap bed buddies.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO