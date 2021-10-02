CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stompboxtober Day 2: Keeley Caverns Delay + Reverb

By Premier Guitar
premierguitar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnter here for your chance to WIN a Keeley Electronics Caverns Delay + Reverb!. The Caverns Delay Reverb V2 dual-effect pedal combines delay and reverb for the perfect end to any pedal board. It features Keeley's analog-style tape delay with modulation options. The 650ms of warm delay combine with Spring, Shimmer or Modulated Reverb. Caverns now comes with a True-Bypass or Trails option. Because of its small and compact design, the New Caverns is a perfect fit for any fly-rig or small board where you have tight space requirements. The New V2 features Keeley's most popular time-based effects, blended perfectly via a design fine-tuned for over 2 years. Simply put, it will be an amazing addition to any board.

www.premierguitar.com

premierguitar.com

Stompboxtober Day 8: Gator Cases Large G-TOUR Pedalboard with Wheels

Enter here for your chance to WIN a Large G-TOUR Pedalboard with Wheels! Giveaway Ends October 9, 2021. Stomp box security is tighter than ever with the G-TOUR PEDALBOARD-LGW large pedal case exclusively from Gator Cases. Plywood fabrication and aluminum edging combined with Heavy-duty Gator signature red hardware offer rock-solid protection. The 3M "Dual Lock" ™ fasteners make installation a breeze together with Gator's removable 24″x11″ pedal board surface. Pedal protection continues with Gator Cases' pro-grade shock-absorbing EVA foam interior. Even your connecting cables, picks and accessories stay neatly organized in the lower portion of the G-TOUR™ case. Pedal transport is a breeze on the ground or in the air with convenient retractable town handle and inline wheels. The ATA-rated G-TOUR PEDALBAORD-LGW large pedal case from Gator is literally ready to rock and roll!
BICYCLES
rekkerd.org

MReverbMB multi-band reverb effect by Meldaproduction on sale at 50% OFF

Plugin Boutique is offering a 50% discount on the MReverbMB plugin by Meldaproduction, a versatile multi-band reverb effect that uses a spatial positioning system to allow you to make it sound like it is being played in the specified room and position. MReverbMB extends the possibilities well beyond that of...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

ADverb2 digital plate reverb by Audio Damage on sale for $19 USD

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive offer on ADverb2 by Audio Damage. The vintage digital plate reverb effect plugin is on sale at a 50% discount for a limited time. ADverb was inspired by the digital reverbs of yesteryear, and faithfully recreates their thick, lush sound and their hands-on, easy-to-use front panels. Rather than confusing you with a dizzying array of parameters, we have provided a small but effective range of controls so that you can readily tailor ADverb’s carefully tuned sound to fit your music.
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas PJ IV Review

Solid build. Great onboard active EQ. Ultra-comfortable neck. Rock star looks. For a large part of the guitar-playing population, seeing "Charvel" on a headstock inevitably leads to thoughts of over-the-top paint jobs and Floyd Rose tremolos. And while Charvel built great instruments for use outside the shred realm, traditionally shaped bass guitars are probably not the first thing you associate with the brand.
CARS
premierguitar.com

Cort Debuts New Gold-OC8 Orchestra Model

Cort Guitars introduces the new Gold-OC8 acoustic-electric, the latest addition to the Gold Series that unites classic stylings with modern amenities. The revamped Gold-OC8 was developed for players who seek a comfortable orchestra model (OM) body with a generous 43 mm (1 11/16-inch) nut width that's ideal for both fingerpicking and chord fretting. With the addition of a Fishman Flex Bend System with built-in tuner, the Gold-OC8 gives players a wide range of sonic control and superb natural tones.
GOLD
rekkerd.org

Orcale algorithmic reverb plugin by SoundSpot on sale at 92% OFF

Plugin Boutique is offering a discount of over 90% off on Oracle by SoundSpot, an algorithmic reverb effect plugin for Windows and Mac. The reverb features stereo imaging, a filter section, saturation, LFO modulation, a flanger and compressor. As modern music can be a highly complex affair, with the layering...
COMPUTERS
premierguitar.com

Stompboxtober Day 6: EBS Stanley Clarke Signature Acoustic Preamp

Enter here for your chance to WIN an EBS Stanley Clarke Signature Acoustic Preamp!. With superior sound quality, powerful filters, and essential features, the Stanley Clarke Signature Acoustic Preamp by EBS is the perfect tool to deal with all the challenges that come with amplifying acoustic instruments. The EBS Stanley...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Grub Caverns and Grub Deep Small Gifts

This page of IGN's Chicory: A Colorful Tale wiki guide contains information for all the small gifts located in Grub Caverns and Grub Deep. Grub Caverns is located in the eastern outskirts of the Dinners region and is required to visit during Chapter 4 - Into the Depths. This page only focuses on which screens, in Grub Caverns/Grub Deep, contain small gifts and how to obtain them. Please check out our walkthrough for Chapter 4 - Into the Depths, which contains detailed directions on how to reach Grub Caverns/Grub Deep and navigate the entire area while finding all of the collectibles along the way!
VIDEO GAMES
pro-tools-expert.com

Nugen Audio Paragon ST Reverb Plugin - Half Price Until December 6th 2021

Nugen Audio has released a stereo version of their innovative convolution reverb plugin that acts like an algorithmic reverb plugin. Until December 6th 2021, you can get Paragon ST half price at $149 instead of the normal price of $299. What Nugen Audio Say About Paragon ST. Paragon ST is...
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

DryBell Unveils the Vibe Machine V3

CHORUS (adjusts the 'chewiness' and depth of vibe modulation) GRIT (overall presence of the V-3) CUSTOM (adjusts the input impedance) SYM and RANGE (define the light bulb bias and character/response of the Vibe movement) VOLUME (boosts your volume above and beyond unity gain) DryBell Sonic Experience - Featuring brand new...
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

Bare Knuckle Pickups Introduces the Polymath Humbucker

Falmouth Cornwall, England – Adding to the company's acclaimed product line, Bare Knuckle Pickups has introduced the Polymath, a signature pickup set for Adam "Nolly" Getgood. "The Polymath humbuckers are an antidote to scooped, harsh or boomy tone," says Getgood. "They're all about broad, characterful midrange, addictively juicy playing feel...
CARS
Synthtopia

Humbletune Intros Rymdigare Reverb + Drone Machine For iOS

Humbletune has introduced Rymdigare, a new iOS effect that they say is part reverb, part noise and drone machine, part quality degrader and part wave shaper. The reverb is built from 5 reverberation ‘boxes’, where you can control the sound with length and ratio parameters, tail and weight skew parameters and an internal feedback parameter, that could be used to create swelling tails. There is also a built in octave shifter, resonant filter, speed and level degrader and 4 LFO sources for modulating a selected set of parameters, including the LFO speeds themselves.
CELL PHONES
nintendoeverything.com

Gang Beasts Switch release delayed a few days

The Switch release of Gang Beasts has been pushed back, but thankfully only slightly. It’s now planned for October 12. The previous release date was tomorrow, October 7. Gang Beasts was previously announced for Switch during an Indie World Showcase back in August. The reasoning behind the Gang Beasts Switch...
VIDEO GAMES
guitar.com

Peter Frampton to sell amps, guitars and effects through new Reverb store

Guitarist Peter Frampton has become the latest artist to partner with Reverb.com to sell some of their gear collection. Frampton will be selling a number of guitars, effects and amplifiers that he’s used across his career. Frampton said of the sale: “I’ve over-collected, and while I’m sad to part with...
MUSIC
premierguitar.com

Crazy Tube Circuits Introduces the Golden Ratio Compressor V2

We are excited to announce the new version of our multi-compression pedal series, Golden Ratio φ (Phi). φ (Phi) has been updated to include three separate compressor circuits at a flip of a toggle switch. An internal smart switching circuit lets you decide which type of compression works best for...
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

Universal Audio Launches Volt Interfaces

Universal Audio, a leading manufacturer of professional audio recording hardware and software, is proud to introduce Volt audio interfaces. Featuring best-in-class sound quality, a Vintage Mic Preamp mode, built-in 76 Compressor in the 76 models, and suite of included audio software, these all-new USB recording interfaces bring classic studio sound to Mac, PC, iPad, and iPhone users.
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

Eventide Unveils the Tricerachorus

Inspired by the classic Tri-Stereo Chorus and stompbox choruses of the 1970s and early 1980s, Eventide Audio's new TriceraChorus pedal pairs stereo bucket brigade-style chorusing with their legendary MicroPitch detuning to create rich, deep, and lush modulation on guitar, bass, synths, strings and vocals. Joining Blackhole®, MicroPitch, and UltraTap as the fourth member of the dot9 pedal family, TriceraChorus features three chorus voices and three unique chorus effects which can be used to create a wide stereo spread with pulsing waves of modulation.
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

Michael Angelo Batio's Double Guitar Now Available From Sawtooth Guitars

Michael Angelo Batio and Sawtooth Musical Instruments have brought the people what they've been asking for, the Double-Guitar. For the first time ever, the Michael Angelo Batio Double-Guitar is available for purchase, with this 50 piece limited run. Years ago, Michael gave you the keys to the Lamborghini, now's your chance to take it for a spin.
ENTERTAINMENT
premierguitar.com

Ugly Amps “Lil” Ugly Review

Light package, heavy sounds. Interesting variety of brutal to vintage-y clean sounds. Handy features. Clean-channel volume can't always match dirty channel's. Slight scratchiness in dirty channel gain control. In approach, if not aesthetic, Steve O'Boyle of Ugly Amps got his start much like the folks at now-defunct Analog Outfitters. Like...
ELECTRONICS

