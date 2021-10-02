Stompboxtober Day 2: Keeley Caverns Delay + Reverb

This page of IGN's Chicory: A Colorful Tale wiki guide contains information for all the small gifts located in Grub Caverns and Grub Deep. Grub Caverns is located in the eastern outskirts of the Dinners region and is required to visit during Chapter 4 - Into the Depths. This page only focuses on which screens, in Grub Caverns/Grub Deep, contain small gifts and how to obtain them. Please check out our walkthrough for Chapter 4 - Into the Depths, which contains detailed directions on how to reach Grub Caverns/Grub Deep and navigate the entire area while finding all of the collectibles along the way!

